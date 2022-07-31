90-day bride: Ella Johnson looks confident in a bright beach outfit

Former star of the TV series “90-day bride” Ella Johnson took to Instagram to show herself from a completely different side in a bright and colorful beach image. 30-year-old Ella from Idaho Falls fell in love with anime and eventually wanted to date an Asian man, whom she finally found in an online group called “White Women, Asian Men.” Ella found her Asian prince in 34-year-old Johnny Chao in Jinan, China, and met him online for almost two years while they made complicated plans for their future. Divorced man Johnny wanted to come to America, where he would stay with Ella at her ranch, cooking her healthy food that would help her lose weight.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic continued to interfere with Ella and Johnny’s plans, which fans saw in season 5 of “The Groom for 90 Days: Up to 90 Days.” Johnny intended to take a break from work, as well as leave his elderly parents and young people. the son returned home to take a chance and fly to Ella. But as Ella kept demanding that Johnny make every effort to be with her, she never expected him to cool off at the last minute. Johnny was scared when he saw a spike in the incidence, and continued to postpone his visit. While Ella was waiting, she let her physical urges take over and eventually cheated on Johnny, a fan favorite of the 90-day Groom series. Ella slept with her friend because she wanted “attention,” but Johnny didn’t seem to mind and instead asked for Ella’s ring size.

Related: 90-Day Fiance: Why Johnny’s IG Post Doesn’t Justify Ella’s Infidelity

While fans are waiting to find out if Ella has finally met Johnny, she has been busy documenting her life online for her growing Instagram fans. In her last post, Ella was wearing a bathing suit that fans had never seen her in before. Ella smiled broadly at the camera, standing with her hands on her waist in her orange one-piece bikini. She put on her swimsuit a loose dress with a floral print, which was tied at the waist, and complemented the image with a pair of off-white crocodiles. “Great camping week!!!!” — Ella wrote in the caption. The star of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, Ella, said that it was “extraordinarily blessed” for her to get the opportunity to spend a week with her family and friends.

View this post on Instagram

A post posted by Ella Jo Donahue (@ella90day)

Ella said that the week she spent in Mackay was amazing. She asked her more than 23.9 thousand subscribers about what kind of “summer entertainment” they spend. In her hashtags, Ella wrote “#beingmeanandproudofit” along with “#f***it.” Fans may have taken it as a sign of Ella and Johnny’s breakup because someone asked her: “Have you ever met Johnny?” Another fan wrote that they were “disappointed” that they didn’t see Johnny in any of Ella’s Instagram photos. Someone asked if Ella and Johnny were together. Surprisingly, the scandalous celebrity from the “90-day groom” franchise told them that it wasn’t her “fault.” that Johnny wasn’t in her photos. “He decided not to come in February, as promised,” she explained.

Although it wasn’t revealed in “Up to 90 Days,” Ella and Johnny both confirmed that they had an open relationship when she slept with a new man. Fans didn’t buy this information, even when they last saw Ella and Johnny in “Diaries for 90 Days”. Johnny, who had promised to meet with Ella in February during the general conversation, now claimed that he had not received approval for the resignation, which led to another delay on his part. It was then that Ella announced that if she had to wait until 2023, she would break up with her 90-day-old fiance, Johnny. Given her Instagram comment, it seems that Ella is already done with Johnny, and her new a bright style may be the key to her looking for love again while building her self-esteem.