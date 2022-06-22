90-day bride: Ariella reveals a fresh look after new cosmetic procedures

While fans of 90 Day Fiancé are discussing her view on husband Biniyam Shibre’s MMA fight, Ariela Weinberg has introduced new beauty treatments on Instagram that have radically changed her face. Ariela, who debuted on TLC in the series “90-day Groom: Another Way”, has since undergone significant changes. The franchise star was pregnant when she moved to Ethiopia in the second season of the TV series “The Other Way.” But after the birth of her son Aviel by Biniyam, Ariela lost a lot of weight. A Princeton woman considers breastfeeding her secret to losing weight, although fans believe that Ariela not only lost weight, but also had plastic surgery.

Ariela started looking different between her scenes in the middle of season 3 of “The 90-Day Groom: The Other Way.” That’s when fans started asking Ariela if she had done any work. Ariela denied that she went under the knife, although she admitted that she lost 50 pounds after giving birth to baby number one. Ariela showed off her slender figure in a shiny green dress in the 9th episode of the 10th season of the TV series “The Groom for 90 Days”. Some fans admitted that they liked Ariela’s new style, but others compared it to the spoiled image at the prom.

However, Ariela turned a blind eye to all the comments about her overnight transformation into MMA. Instead, Ariela went on to share a video about how she gets more treatments for her face. The “90-day Groom” star posted a video story on Instagram about how her New York beautician makes her lip fillers while she sits quietly in an armchair. “Love your lips,” the injector wrote as a caption and shared another clip with Ariela’s next set of procedures. It was noticed that Ariela had injections in the side of her face, which the expert explained as “masseter botox, TMJ and weight loss of the jaw line.” ”

Later, Ariela shared a video with another beauty consultant to show how she looked “after” the introduction of fillers. She was also accompanied by Biniyam. who bleached his teeth at the same clinic. It seems that the beautician is close to a couple of 90-day grooms, because, like Angela Dim, they also attended the MMA match. In March, Ariela also received a Brazilian butt lift from them. Perhaps Ariela and Biniyam do the procedures for free or receive money for promoting services.

Ariela claims that she gets Botox not only for aesthetic reasons, but also for medical reasons. In October 2021, she received a Juvederm lip injection, which helped her stop grinding her teeth, which is a symptom of her temporomandibular disorder. Ariela began to like her new lips, and botox in her chewing muscles saved her from grinding and squeezing. Ariela’s appearance, unfortunately, has been ridiculed a lot since her debut on the 90-day groom, which could have played a role in the fact that she took these measures to improve herself. But even after Ariela’s transformation, some fans still mock her appearance. Unsurprisingly, Ariela often reminds viewers that television is for entertainment, not for spreading hate online.