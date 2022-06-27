90-day bride: Anfisa shared a retro photo of a bodybuilding physique

Anfisa Arkhipchenko, known as the 90-day bride, worked hard to establish herself in the fitness world, and the Russian woman left many of her fans speechless with her bodybuilding photos. Anfisa and ex-husband Jorge Nava have become one of the most infamous couples of the 90-day Fiance franchise of all time due to their tumultuous relationship and heated arguments. Eventually the couple divorced, and Anfisa and Jorge are now thriving when they are apart.

Since then, Anfisa has tried to distance herself from her violent and unstable personality, although sometimes she makes short parodies to mark her days in reality TV. Anfisa recently graduated from business school, but continues to do fitness, receiving a diploma. The certified personal trainer is known for her toned figure, which she has been working on for years.

Although Anfisa is in incredible shape, her old photos showed an even more toned body. In 2022, the star of the “90-day groom” is often photographed showing off his athletic body in Bombshell sportswear. However, Anfisa turned to her Instagram stories to tell how she looked in the days of bodybuilding three years ago. In the summer of 2019, Anfisa shared two photos in which she participated in bodybuilding competitions. In one photo, she was captured on June 24, 2019 at a bikini novice competition, which, according to her, was her first NPC competition. She also shared an image taken in July 2019, when she won the overall standings. “Wow, look at these shreds,” Anfisa wrote about her muscles.

While Anfisa is currently in incredible shape, her body looked completely different in the old photos she posted. Being a competitive bodybuilder, Anfisa had an incredibly prominent physique, consisting entirely of dry muscles. She also had a deep tan for competition, although she also wore braces at the time. Now Anfisa’s appearance seems much more natural, since she does not use strong tanning and has an enviable but achievable figure in the gym. Although Anfisa seems to admire her looks during bodybuilding, she has given no indication that she will compete again in the future.

Anfisa impressed many fans of 90 Day Fiancé with how she reinvented herself and adjusted her life in the United States. When Anfisa appeared on 90 Day Fiancé, she openly stated that she was a gold digger and was with Jorge only because of his supposed wealth. However, now Anfisa has made herself a reliable career, which, it seems, she really likes. Meanwhile, she just got her business school diploma. Thus, it seems that Anfisa is much less superficial than she portrayed herself on the 90th day of the groom.