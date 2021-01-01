9 tricks to get the most out of the application

Check out these nine WhatsApp Web tricks and get the most out of the application, from video calls to creating shortcuts.

WhatsApp has become one of the favorite messaging applications, and with the arrival of WhatsApp Web, things were easier for many, so in Somagnews we present nine tricks that will help you get the most out of the application from the PC.

As we know, WhatsApp web allows us to read messages from the computer, send messages and interact with the system without having to be aware of the cell phone. This tool is very useful, especially when we are working or studying with the PC or laptop since we can work with this platform in the same space in which we have other windows open.

Next we are going to take a tour of some tools that can be useful to get the most out of this service.

As a first measure, you have to log in to the computer by entering this link

https://web.whatsapp.com/ then you have to enter WhatsApp from your mobile and enter the Settings menu by pressing on the three vertical points that appear in the top margin of the app. There, the WhatsApp web option is chosen and the QR code that appears on the page to which the aforementioned link leads is scanned. That way you will have logged into WhatsApp web, from your computer.

WhatsApp Web can also be accessed by downloading the official application to your computer. There is a version available for Windows and another for macOS.

Through WhatsApp web you can send text and voice messages, photos, videos, contacts and documents. You can also manage notifications and view statuses, but you cannot share location, create statuses or add filters to photos, for example.

Make video calls on WhatsApp Web

It is possible to make video calls of up to 50 people from WhatsApp Web using the Facebook Messenger Rooms.

It should be noted that to make the video call it is necessary to have an account on Facebook Messenger but it is not necessary to have an account on that social network to join the call and be part of the virtual meeting.

To make use of this option you have to enter any chat and click on the clip icon. Several options will be displayed. One of them is the Messenger Rooms symbol that looks like a video camera with an image of a link inside. The site redirects to Messenger Rooms and invites you to create a meeting room there.

By accepting you will be redirected to Messenger. You will have to log in if you have not already done so and enable access to the microphone and video so that the video call can be made. Once the room is started, share the link with the rest of the guests.

You can copy the URL that appears in the browser or click on the icon of the people that you see in the lower margin and select the link that will appear there and that will redirect to the created room.

Read a message on WhatsApp Web without them knowing

The best option to do this is to have the double blue checker deactivated. This is done from the app, entering the Settings menu. Then you have to press Account / Privacy / Read confirmation. Of course, if you deactivate the read confirmation you will not be able to see when someone has read your messages. But there is another option that allows you to read the other’s messages, from WhatsApp web, without having to disable the double blue check mark.

How to do it? Just hover your mouse right over the message they just sent you, without clicking. Thus, a preview will be generated that will allow you to read the content without the other person knowing that you have done it.

Listen to an audio in WhasApp Web without them knowing

In the case of voice messages, even when the blue checkmark is deactivated, the user finds out when you heard it. You also can’t hear the audio applying the above mentioned technique, so what do you do? The easiest option is to create a group in which you are one of the members, and then delete the rest. So you will have created a chat with yourself where you can forward the audios and listen to it without the other person knowing that you have done this.

Remotely log out of WhatsApp Web

Did you forget the open WhatsApp Web session? In case that is the case, you have to know that you can close it remotely. For that you have to enter the app, from the mobile, then press on WhatsApp Web and there you will see if the session is active or not. Below is the option to log out.

Create a shortcut in WhatsApp Web

If you use WhatsApp web frequently, it is probably convenient that you generate a shortcut so that you have it on the home page of your computer. To do that, you simply have to go to the WhatsApp Web page, click on the three vertical points in the upper right margin, then go to More Tools / create shortcut.

Dark mode on WhatsApp Web

To activate the dark mode in WhatsApp Web you must go to the three vertical points that appear in the upper margin, to enter the Settings menu. Then you click on Settings / Theme and a menu with three options will be displayed: Light, dark and default by the system. Select the one that says “dark.”

Disable notifications on WhatsApp Web

To silence notifications you have to go to the Settings menu, then click on Settings and choose Notifications. There you can choose to deactivate all forms of notice or some of them.

Set or archive a chat on WhatsApp Web

As in the app, it is possible to set a chat so that it is always on top of everything. For that, you have to go to the conversation in question, click on the arrow and choose the option that says “set chat”. If you want the message to no longer appear on the screen, it must be archived. This option is in the same section.

Mark as unread

As in emails, it is possible to mark a conversation as unread to look at it later and not forget to reply. To do this you have to go to a specific chat, click on the down arrow and choose the option that says “Mark as unread”.



