9 Teenagers, 1 Injury and 10 Over 100 — Liverpool’s Key Figures From The Dubai Camp

Liverpool took advantage of the break in the World Cup, spending 12 days in Dubai for valuable mini-pre-season training, during which 26 players took part in two friendly matches.

The domestic calendar was suspended in mid-November due to the Qatar World Cup, which led to a six-week break between one first whistle and the next for Liverpool.

Those who did not participate in the tournament were given a timely break before reconvening in Dubai for a warm-weather training camp and two friendly matches.

The Reds lost one match against Lyon and won a second time against Milan, but the results were secondary to Jurgen Klopp as all he wanted was to see proper practice before competitive play resumed.

He had a big team to work with, and only six high-ranking figures did not participate because of the World Cup.

Now that camp is over and the Reds are now turning their attention to Thursday’s Champions League Cup clash with Man City, here are some of the key figures for Liverpool’s time in the UAE.

26

Players used during two friendly matches: Kelleher, Adrian, Milner, Frauendorf, Matip, Phillips, Gomez, Kouansa, Robertson, Tzimikas, Ramsey, Chambers, Baisetic, Corness, Elliott, Cain, Clark, Tiago, Keita, Salah, Doak, Oxlade. – Chamberlain, Carvalho, Firmino, Nunez, Stewart.

12

Days spent in Dubai at training camps in warm weather and friendly matches.

5

Scored: Dariun Nunes (2), Mo Salah (1), Thiago (1), Fabio Carvalho (1).

1

Luis Diaz was seriously injured.

33

The initial squad consisted of 33 players, including such as Diogo Hota, Artur, Kaide Gordon and Marcelo Pitaluga — all of them worked on individual rehabilitation.

2

Defeats in the penalty shootout, the first from Lyon (5-3), the second from Milan (4-3).

9

Teenagers used by Klopp: Frauendorf, Kuansa, Ramsey, Chambers, Baisetic, Corness, Elliott, Clark and Doak.

4

Different players recorded assists: Salah, Matip, Clark and Doak.

1

The player will return early from the World Cup after Darwin Nunez’s Uruguay crashed out of the group stage.

10

The number of players who have played more than 100 minutes: Kelleher, Milner, Gomez, Robertson, Baisetic, Elliott, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah and Firmino.