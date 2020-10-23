9-month-pregnant runs a mile in less than six minutes

An athlete from California is going viral after she ran a mile in less than 6 minutes, while she was 9 months pregnant.

Makenna Myler, 28, said her doctors cleared her to continue running at the Valor Track Club in Orange County five to six times a week during her pregnancy.

Myler’s husband, Mike, bet him $ 100 that he couldn’t run a mile in less than 8 minutes. Despite her advanced state, she decided to accept the challenge only one week before the due date.

The runner beat the time mark, finishing in 5 minutes and 25 seconds. The average time for a runner to complete a mile is 10 minutes and 40 seconds.

“I believe that pregnancy is a beautiful thing and it is not an injury or a disease. I still feel like I’m capable of a lot of things, ”Myler told Good Morning America.



