9 Immersive Sci-Fi TV Shows About Artificial Intelligence

As the place of artificial intelligence in our daily life increases, we wonder more about them and think more about the future of this business. We do not just think, we are more subject to the series.

Artificial intelligence sequences, which are subject to various developing technologies such as machine learning and robotics, continue to increase and become popular every year. An example of this is the release of numerous dystopian futures and space exploration-themed TV series and movies in the past years.

Artificial intelligence dramas are driving viewers to some thoughts about what will happen in the future and what changes will occur. Many successful series among the artificial intelligence-themed series suggestions are waiting to appear before the audience with their new seasons.

9 immersive series covering the subject of artificial intelligence:

Altered Carbon

Westworld

Black Mirror

Battlestar Galactica

Caprica

Humans

Person Of Interest

Weird City

Osmosis

Altered Carbon:

Publication: 2018 – 2020

Genre: Action, Drama, Science-fiction

IMDb score: 8

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75%

Cast: Chris Conner, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Will Yun Lee

Altered Carbon is about a technological dystopia in the future 300 years from now. It takes place in a future where people can transfer their souls and personality traits to other bodies. In the Altered Carbon series, death is no longer an end, but now depends on people’s choice. In the series, people are told that they can live for centuries by making their own clones or using other bodies.

Westworld:

Release: 2016 – …

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Science-fiction

IMDb score: 8.7

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82%

Cast: Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris

Westworld is a town designed like a fun place, theme park, specially built for people looking for adventure and thrill. While the robots in Westworld are named as “hosts”, people participating in this simulation are called “visitors”.

Visitors are free to treat their hosts as they wish; If they want, they can use violence and kill robots if they want. One day, due to a problem with the park’s main computer, robots are freed and humans become targets of robots.

Black Mirror:

Release: 2011 – …

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller

IMDb score: 8.8

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Cast: Bryce Dallas Howard, Alice Eve, Michael Kelly

Black Mirror confronts us with a different story and social criticism in each episode. Black Mirror, which gives a great place to artificial intelligence in its stories, focuses on humanity and the dark sides of humanity in their relations with artificial intelligence. While underlining the infinity of technology, the series harshly criticizes current issues such as the use of social media, racism, and capitalist thinking, apart from artificial intelligence.

Battlestar Galactica:

Release: 2004 – 2009

Genre: Science fiction, Action, Drama

IMDb score: 8.7

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Cast: Edward James Olmos, Mary McDonnell, Jamie Bamber

Human race consisting of 12 colonies and robots called Cylon live in the depths of space. Cylons were created by humans years ago, but later became enemies of humans out of control. When the longstanding ceasefire between these two sides ends with the Cylons’ attack, humanity’s last hope is to escape the planet with the spaceship Battlestar Galactica.

Caprica:

Release: 2009 – 2010

Genre: Action, Drama, Science-fiction

IMDb score: 7.1

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

Cast: Eric Stoltz, Esai Morales, Paula Malcomson

Caprica is about 50 years before the Battlestar Galactica series, how the robotic Cylon race on the planet called Caprica was created by the human race and how it was enslaved. The 12 colonies living in peace and tranquility, bringing together artificial intelligence with a mechanical body to create the Cylon race would be the end of humanity.

Humans:

Release: 2015 – 2018

Genre: Drama, Science fiction

IMDb score: 8

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Cast: Katherine Parkinson, Gemma Chan, Lucy Carless

Humans focuses on how artificial intelligence, called Synth, affects people’s lives psychologically, socially and culturally. Synths are seen as a part of life as individuals working in various fields such as the service sector in the society where people live. The series also explores how they can change the order in society after artificial intelligence is integrated into human life in the future.

Person Of Interest:

Release: 2011 – 2016

Genre: Action, Drama, Crime

IMDb score: 8.4

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Cast: Jim Caviezel, Taraji P. Henson, Kevin Chapman

John Reese, a former CIA agent, is hired by a millionaire named Harold Finch. Finch, a software development specialist, aims to save the lives of innocent people by preventing future terrorist attacks with the artificial intelligence program developed for the state. This struggle of Reese and Finch to prevent the attacks manages to attract the attention of two private detectives.

Weird City:

Release: 2019 – …

Genre: Comedy, Science fiction

IMDb score: 5.9

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

Cast: Cynthy Wu, LeVar Burton, Anthony Holiday

Weird City, which tells a different story in each episode, tells the events that took place in the city called Weird. The rich and the poor living in this city are divided into two groups: those who live above the line and those who live below the line. Developments in topics such as virtual reality, human relations, transportation and healthcare are the main elements of the series.

Osmosis:

Release: 2019 – …

Genre: Romance, Science fiction

IMDb score: 5.9

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Cast: Agathe Bonitzer, Hugo Becker, Gaël Kamilindi

Two brothers, Paul and Esther, who developed a program called Osmosis, promise people to find true love thanks to this program they developed. This artificial intelligence program helps people find their soulmates anywhere in the world by examining their brain data. On the one hand, while trying to bring the program to its broadcast date, financial problems arise in the company.



