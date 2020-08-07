9 Features of the First iPhone

Although its official name is not “iPhone 1”, the first iPhone model was introduced in 2007, and it brought about a major change in the smartphone industry. The features of the first iPhone at that time now sound like a joke to us. Let’s go back a bit and take a closer look at the features of the first iPhone and compare it with today’s technology.

Smart phones are now an indispensable part of our lives with models where we can play games, take high-resolution photos and videos, and renew themselves day by day both in design and performance. However, this was not always the case. The first iPhone introduced by Steve Jobs, which started the design revolution in the smartphone industry.

Introduced on June 29, 2007 with Steve Jobs’ wonderful presentation, the iPhone “This is just the beginning.” and “Apple is reinventing the phone.” with its assertive slogans and innovative design. Everything about the first iPhone started to sound ridiculous over time. So what were the features of the first iPhone, which is also known as iPhone 1 today? We have prepared a tunnel of nostalgia for you with everything that has changed since those days.

Features of the first iPhone:

3.5 inch touch screen

320 x 480 pixel resolution

11.6mm thickness

2 MP rear camera (No front camera, cannot take video)

2G support

4, 8 and 16 GB storage options

iPhone OS operating system (later known as iOS)

1400 mAh battery

412 MHz single core ARM 11 processor, PowerVR MBX graphics processor

3.5 inch touch screen …

In 2007, when the iPhone was introduced; It was like a dream, consisting entirely of a screen, without keys, with a touch screen. In this era of rough and button phones, the 3.5-inch screen that looked like a toy was miraculously large now. This tiny and giant framed screen, which looks like a cub next to iPhone 11 Pro Max, the last member of the series, can be said to be the ancestor of today’s frameless and huge screen design. The concept of design for making phones free from keys and large frames emerged with the iPhone.

320 x 480 pixel resolution:

The resolution of the fascinating 3.5-inch screen was only 320 x 480 pixels. Again, the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s 6.5-inch giant screen has a resolution of 2688 x 1242 pixels. However, again in 2007, this resolution and a large (!) Screen was quite impressive for users.

11.6mm thickness:

N95, the legend of Nokia, was the phone that hit the market when the iPhone was introduced and released. This phone, which broke sales records, was 21 mm thick. Besides this very thick and bulky phone, the iPhone 1 looked slim and elegant. It is possible to say that this was one of the most important design features that made the iPhone stand out compared to all phones at that time. However, of course, when compared with the depths of today’s phones, we can say that the first iPhone looked quite thick.

2 MP camera:

Having a camera on a smartphone is too commonplace to question anymore. In fact, one of the features that fuel the competition among smartphones most is the sophistication of the camera. Apple is now at the perfect level in this regard. Cameras that can shoot 4K videos and fascinate with their advanced features are now indispensable for iPhones. However, in 2007, the iPhone only had a 2 MP camera.

If we were to compare, the camera in this performance, which will remind us of a blurry photo taken by a defective camera, was in accordance with the standards of the period. Thanks to the large screen and advanced media features according to the period, iPhone has made a great contribution to the understanding of using the phone as a camera.

2G support:

In 2007, 3G has just started to be included in our lives, operators have started “3G will be a complete revolution” campaigns. In fact, some of the phones that rivaled the iPhone at that time offered 3G support. One of the disadvantages of the iPhone was that it could not keep up with the period and did not provide 3G support. However, this did not affect the users much, because the other innovative features offered by the iPhone at that time made this small detail unimportant.

4, 8 and 16 GB of storage space:

If we were to go and buy a new phone for ourselves today, storage would be a priority for us. Continuously evolving features have also increased the need for storage space in smartphones, and now a phone of at least 64 GB meets our needs. When the iPhone first came out, 16 GB was the maximum capacity of the phone, which is currently not even offered as a minimum storage option. However, at that time, 16 GB of storage space was so high that the generally preferred models were 4 and 8 GB iPhones.

An iPhone OS without an app store:

When Steve Jobs brought the first iPhone to us, the iOS operating system wasn’t there yet, and the phone was launched with an operating system called iPhone OS. This operating system has only ‘basic’ features when we look back now. In fact, the iPhone did not yet support third-party apps, and there was no app store.

1.400 mAh battery:

It is a must for phones to offer long-lasting charging times, just like a good camera or a large screen. We want our phone to be able to do whatever we want without stopping for hours. While the iPhone 11 Pro Max can play audio for up to 80 hours with its 3.190 mAh battery, this time was 24 hours on the iPhone. The talk time provided by the phone was only 8 hours.

412 MHz single core ARM11 processor, PowerVR MBX graphics processor:

Mobile processors are the backbone of the smartphone industry, and they are the ones who are constantly making our phones better. Apple recently introduced the A13 Bionic chip last year, and this new chip was highly appreciated especially in terms of energy efficiency and performance balance.

However, the first iPhone introduced in 2007 was using a 412 MHz single-core ARM11 processor, which offers a very simple performance. This processor, which uses SDRAM technology, is now replaced by 6-core A13 chips powered by LPDDR4X.

The iPhone has taken an undeniable step forward in terms of the development of smartphones, enabling innovation to thrive with competition. Especially in terms of user-friendly and innovative design, iPhones playing a pioneering role in the market they are included in, shaped the future and continue to develop continuously.



