9 electric and hybrid SUVs to arrive in 2021

After talking about the 5 electric compacts that are due to arrive in Brazil in 2021, it is time to list the SUVs powered by electricity with a great possibility of being on the streets of Brazil from next year.

As one of the categories that has gained more strength in recent times, SUVs are also increasingly offering versions with zero emission of pollutants. Volvo, Volkswagen, Ford and Toyota are some of the automakers already investing in this niche.

Following, you will know the most highly rated electrified versions to debut in the national market soon.

VW Tiguan Allspace eHybrid

The Tiguan 2021 line will have a renewed look and also a plug-in hybrid version, expected to arrive by the end of next year.

The German SUV will feature the 1.4 TSI engine and a 115 hp electric propeller. In sustainable mode, the vehicle runs up to 50 km.

VW Touareg eHybrid

Another Volkswagen SUV quoted to land in Brazil is the Touareg eHybrid, which has a V6 3.0 turbo gasoline engine and an electric-powered propeller.

The 14.3 kWh battery provides a range of 47 km in the WLTP cycle.

Ford Escape Hybrid

The hybrid version of the Escape does 42.5 km / l when using both engines simultaneously.

With only the electric mode activated, the 14.4 kWh battery allows to travel up to 60 km.

Toyota Corolla Cross Altis Hybrid

With production scheduled for March 2021 in Sorocaba (SP), the hybrid Corolla Cross will be marketed in the Altis version.

It has an electrical unit that feeds on the energy generated through braking and the combustion engine.

Jeep Renegade and Compass 4xe

The hybrid versions of the Jeep Renegade and Jeep Compass have a 1.3 turbo combustion engine, up to 180 hp, and an electrified propeller of 60 hp.



