9 Certified Online Courses to Help in College

College: Academic life is full of challenges and new learning. And, on this journey, online courses represent a valuable help for students, especially to meet the so-called additional hours that every student needs to fulfill.

To help students, we’ve put together a list of certified online courses that can be used for this purpose. All options are from Udemy, with different themes and durations for you to check out.

Excel Course for University Students – Practical Excel for Beginners

Excel is one of the most versatile tools that can help many types of students and professionals. The Beginners Practical Course is a certified option for students of any course, as mastery of spreadsheets can help in many areas of expertise.

This course will cover the basics of Excel, exploring understanding the tools available to students. However, this Udemy trail will also cover more advanced topics, such as using functions to create more complex spreadsheets.

Course Creating Dynamic and Interactive Presentations with PowerPoint

If Excel is an indispensable tool for any professional and student, the same can be said of PowerPoint. After all, it is not difficult to imagine a situation in which we will be required to present an idea, proposal or even an academic work.

This Udemy course will teach students how to create dynamic slides with interactive effects. In addition, it will also teach several tricks and shortcuts for the student to become a master of presentations.

Course How to prepare a research project: from theme to schedule

Specially aimed at college students, this certificate course will help students create the famous research projects for TCC. The idea is to introduce students to the methods and good practices that must be followed to prepare an academic work of excellent quality.

Business Communication Course

An indispensable skill for the modern world is communication, especially with the arrival of so many virtual means of interaction. Among so many online courses, this is another essential for teaching students and professionals exactly how to communicate effectively in business, using persuasion techniques and with great assertiveness.

Course Study Strategies: Productivity, Concentration and Memory

Productivity, concentration and memory. These are other important characteristics for a professional or college student. In this, which is yet another course option for additional hours, students will learn these skills so essential for any profession and academic field. The idea of ​​this trail is to go from theory to practice in classes that go straight to the point and without any fuss.