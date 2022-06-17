9 Best New Dinosaurs from Jurassic World: Domination

It wouldn’t be a Jurassic Park movie if it weren’t for dinosaurs. Jurassic World: Dominion introduces several new dinosaurs to the franchise, but mostly includes the core elements of the franchise. Now that dinosaurs have appeared in the world (that is, in the world of the franchise), it seems that Biosyn has decided to create new ones, although this is not explicitly explained in the film.

Whoever created the new dinosaurs that are now popular on the planet has created some really cool new species that dinosaur fans were no doubt happy to see alive, breathing and rampaging on the big screen.

Giganotosaurus

The giganotosaurus, billed as the new bad dinosaur for the movie, was one of the biggest predators on the planet. The prologue of Jurassic World: Dominion, which was released prior to the film, revealed that Tyrannosaurus and Giganotosaurus had some kind of rivalry that would apparently pay off in a feature film.

Despite all the hype and marketing of the new dinosaur, there are really only three scenes in it. He briefly keeps the Tyrannosaurus from eating the deer, then he attacks the human protagonists before fighting, and finally ends with a final battle with the Tyrannosaurus. Although it’s a cool looking and impressive dinosaur, the marketing for it may have hyped it too much.

Dreadnought

One of the first new dinosaurs named in Jurassic World: Dominion were dreadnoughts. As Ramsey tells Alan and Ellie, as well as the public, this name means “not to be afraid of anything.” The film only glimpsed this majestic new creature with a long neck.

Dinosaur was a huge hit on A prehistoric planet, so it was great to see him appear in the largest dinosaur franchise ever created. Unfortunately, in fact, all they do is swim in some kind of lake in the Biosin Nature Reserve.

Listrosaurus

Lystrosaurus is a small four—legged herbivore that has a short scene in Jurassic World: Dominion. However, it’s quite cute and is sure to attract the attention of people in cinemas. Like the fossils of a real Listrosaurus, a version of the dinosaur from the Jurassic World can be seen in several scenes on the Black Market.

The black market of dinosaurs is a big part of the movie. The most famous location of the lystrosaurus is in the care of Kayla Watts. But there is another one in some kind of fighting ring with a small carnivorous dinosaur.

Nasutoceratops

After a big furore in the short film “The Battle of Big Rock”, Nasutoceratops will make his big screen debut in “Jurassic World: Dominion”. Like most non-carnivorous dinosaurs, they have nothing to do in the movie, but they have some outstanding scenes.

In the first scene, Claire and her friends from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom release a baby version from an illegal breeding ground before driving into their herd. In the final scene, the same child receives much-needed love from the returning Ellie Sutler.

Quetzalcoatl

In the Jurassic Park franchise, flying dinosaurs are familiar, but “Jurassic World: Dominion” features one of the largest ever walking on earth – Quetzalcoatl. It seems that in Biosyn’s quest to create genetically pure dinosaurs, they succeeded.

This flying dinosaur has one nice action scene where Biosyn disables some special thing that prevents flying dinosaurs from escaping from their valley. He attacks Claire and Owen as they fly to the valley on Kayla Watts’ plane. He then attacks Claire as she parachutes out of an airplane in a familiar rhythm in Jurassic Park III.

Dimetrodon

Technically, dimetrodon is not a dinosaur, but a pelicosaur, but this did not prevent him from being included in Jurassic World: Dominion. This creature has been used in many Jurassic games, so it’s nice to see that it has finally made its way into the cinema. This giant lizard with a huge sail on its back gets a pretty exciting action scene.

When Ellie, Alan and Macy walk through the old amber mines of the Biosin Valley, they are confronted by several Dimetrodon. The creatures chase the main characters through the mines before trapping them at the exit before Ian Malcolm finally saves the day.

Pyroraptor

Since this is a Jurassic period movie, there must be a predator in it. Velociraptors in “Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic World” do not accurately reflect how the creatures looked during life, but viewers noticed when the Pyroraptor appeared in the trailers of “Jurassic World: Dominion”. The pyroraptor is one of the most accurate depictions of a predator the franchise has ever seen.

He gets an extended action scene after Owen and Kayla crash into a frozen lake where a predator was apparently waiting. Jurassic World version: Dominion can swim very fast using his feathered hands. He is not defeated, but two characters can escape from him before he becomes their dinner.