9-1-1, The Resident: Fox releases video with 2021 returns

Fox has released a promotional video featuring the series that will return to their programming in early 2021. Four of their most popular shows will return: 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Prodigal Son and The Resident.

In addition, the broadcaster has announced that 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star, which share the same universe, will now air on Mondays, starting in January.

Season 2 of 9-1-1: Lone Star will not feature the series star, Liv Tyler, who left the show due to the uncertainties caused by the pandemic. However, the story of the new season should go well without it, since the plot of the character was well tied at the end of the 1st season.

Gina Torres (Suits) joined the regular cast of the show to replace Liv’s character.

The other change is Prodigal Son’s changeover to Tuesdays, joining The Resident on Fox’s programming grid.

The previous seasons of Prodigal Son and The Resident have been very well received by the public, which means that Fox has a good expectation of audience for its Tuesdays.



