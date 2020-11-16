9-1-1: The first trailer of the show brings disaster

Fox recently released the first official trailer for season 9-1-1. In it, we can see that strong emotions will be presented to viewers at the beginning of the episodes. The drama, shown by Fox, will even incorporate the coronavirus pandemic into its new season.

The video features a landslide happening near the famous Hollywood Sign (known in Portuguese as the Hollywood sign), located in the city of Los Angeles. It is worth remembering that, during the 3rd season of the series, the narrative bet on conflicts derived from an unpredictable tsunami.

Through the trailer, it is possible to see tourists taking pictures on the spot and having to protect themselves as soon as possible. The popular song “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”, composed by Nickolas Ashford and Valerie Simpson and immortalized by Diana Ross, is present in a very interesting way in the video.

Screams for help can also be heard, creating a certain tension for what lies ahead.

Check out the first trailer for the fourth season of 9-1-1:

For now, details involving the characters already known to the public in this natural plot disaster have not been released. It is also unknown whether there will be significant deaths that will impact the continuity of the narrative.

In the video, the houses that were destroyed also show a certain melancholic nature that should mark the first episodes. It seems that this first arc will last some time until it is completely resolved.

It is also worth remembering that the coronavirus pandemic will be addressed during the season. This is evidenced, in the trailer, in a scene in which we see the protagonist Athena Grant (played by Angela Bassett) wearing a protective mask.

In fact, due to restrictive measures to the spread of covid-19, the fourth season of 9-1-1, which would initially be launched in 2020, was postponed to January 18, 2021, on Fox.

Stay tuned for news from 9-1-1.



