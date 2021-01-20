9-1-1: See all about the season 4 premiere

The season 4 premiere of 9-1-1 showed that the series is not for fun. After all, it is difficult for firefighters to find a peaceful day in the midst of earthquakes and other disasters that endanger Los Angeles! However, in the midst of it all, they still need to deal with the covid-19 pandemic.

Like several series, the 9-1-1 producers also decided to plunge their trajectories into the coronavirus pandemic. This means that masks, social distance and quarantine are also present in this new season.

In fact, Maddie expresses his concern not only with Howard, but with everyone, in a connection with Albert. Meanwhile, Athena takes advantage of the rest of the quarantine to recover from last season’s events. So, on her first day back at work, she pretends to be fine, while we know it’s not quite the reality.

The problem is that she doesn’t have time to deal with her trauma. Although she no longer has physical limitations, her mental health is compromised, and maybe going back to work was not the best decision. And, for sure, that’s what she concluded when she was trapped in a house about to collapse. So, she needs to recover all her strength to be able to save herself and save the citizen stuck with her.

In another 9-1-1 center, the rescue center has two accidents to deal with: a bus crash and a cyclist trapped in debris and carried by rainwater. With that, Janell, who was finally ready to leave her suffering behind after losing her husband to the virus, is unable to have a minute’s peace.

As much as Maddie tries to lift the spirits of the entire team, this is not an easy task. She is happy that she and Chimney will be parents – even though Chimney has to live away from her because of the quarantine – and that makes it easier to maintain optimism. However, there is no denying that the whole team will have a lot of trauma to deal with during the 4th season of 9-1-1.

The first episode was already full of emotions and twists. Therefore, you can prepare for the next intense chapters, full of disasters and trials.

