9-1-1 Lone Star: volcano explodes in the season 2 trailer

This Tuesday (24), Fox released a trailer for the second season of 9-1-1: Lone Star. In a few seconds, we see that the explosion of a volcano will be one of the central themes addressed. In addition, the broadcaster has confirmed that the premiere date for the new season will be January 18, 2021.

The video shows a group of teenagers partying in a pool when something explodes in it and leaves a huge amount of damage behind. Episodes involving natural disasters, such as tsunamis and tornadoes, have already marked the series.

With this new explosion, the public can expect great emotions.

Check out:

It is worth remembering that the fourth season of 9-1-1 will also have a colossal disaster presented in the first episodes. The famous Hollywood Sign, from Los Angeles, will collapse due to a landslide. The franchise is also prepared to carry out its first crossover.

In fact, some images related to this meeting have already been published and commented on social media by showrunner Tim Minear, who works in both productions.

Season 2’s cast includes Rob Low, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Julian Works and Rafael Silva.

As previously reported by the producers and the network itself, Liv Tyler, who played Michelle Blake in Season 1, will not return. The replacement is actress Gina Torres, who joins the regular cast of the series as Tommy Vega.

The official description of the character puts the coronavirus pandemic as one of the reasons for her to return to jobs. “With her husband’s restaurant in trouble, Tommy will have no choice but to go back to work and support his family,” points out the official description of the character.

You’re not going to miss this debut, are you? Season 2 of 9-1-1: Lone Star debuts on January 18 on Fox!



