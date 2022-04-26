9-1-1 Lone Star: The 2 real-life brothers who star in the Fox drama

9-1-1: Lone Star, the successful spin-off of the police and fire series 9-1-1 that is broadcast on Fox, premiered its season 3 in the first days of January bringing back to the screens, a series of riveting episodes that have kept viewers hooked. (Spoilers for episode 16 of season 3)

This part of the plot of the show starring Rob Lowe is scheduled to culminate on May 2 with episode 16 of season 3 entitled ‘Shift-Less’, which will narrate a dramatic story that will involve the main character Owen Strand in an affair familiar that fuels the rancor that has been inside for a long time.

According to the official synopsis for the 9-1-1 Lone Star season 3 finale episode shared by Fox, it is revealed that Owen Strand will be traveling to Los Angeles to confront his estranged father (guest star Robert Pine) and some painful memories. of his childhood, as he meets his estranged brother for the first time on screen, TVLine confirmed.

In the final installment of season three, Owen’s brother in the 9-1-1 Lone Star storyline will be played by Rob Lowe’s real-life brother, well-known actor and director Chad Lowe, who has extensive career in television programs for a long time.

While Chad Lowe will first appear on screen in Season 3, Episode 16 of the Fox firefighter drama, the star has been working closely with his brother on the 9-1-1 spinoff. The actor who will play Owen’s brother was previously in charge of directing two episodes of the successful series, “Slow Burn” from the second season and “Red vs. Blue’ of the third.

Chad Lowe has also directed his brother in episodes of Fox’s The Grinder and ABC’s Brothers & Sisters. As an actor, his extensive television resume includes memorable roles on such shows as Fox’s 24, ABC’s Life Goes On, Fox’s Melrose Place, Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars and The CW’s fictional series Supergirl.