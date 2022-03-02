9-1-1 Lone Star Season 3: They reveal the reason why this character was eliminated

9-1-1 Lone Star, the spin-off of the Fox network’s original series 9-1-1, currently airs on Mondays every week for its third season, which premiered on network television the first days of January this year. Since it debuted in 2020, fans have been hooked on the fascinating stories of its characters and last week they were shocked by the news of the death of one of them. (Spoilers for episodes 7 and 8)

The police drama that follows Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and his firefighter son T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein), last week he killed one of his recurring characters off-screen. The death of Gwyn, the wife of Owen played by Lisa Edelstein, left fans in shock with what happened off-screen during episode 7 of season 3.

It was a real surprise to remove Edelstein’s character from 9-1-1 Lone Star like that. However, as announced last week, Gwyn would return with the eighth episode of season 3 to say goodbye to her definitively, appearing through flashbacks, while Owen and T.K. They process her terrible loss.

Now, following Gwyn’s last appearance on 9-1-1: Lone Star, the Fox drama’s lead actor, Rob Lowe, while recently speaking with Entertainment Weekly opened up about why the production made the decision. to eliminate the character of Lisa Edelstein with season 3 of the series. This said:

“We felt like this was the best resolution of her character arc. She lives in New York, she has a partner in New York, [she just had] her baby. Those are stories that certainly wouldn’t fit in the 9-1- 1: Lone Star Texas”.

“She lives a separate life there. So she had already run her course. The question was, ‘What’s the most satisfying, dramatic, juicy [way] to bring that story to a conclusion?’ And you know, there’s nothing more dramatic than an unexpected death, as opposed to her just being on the phone every six episodes or something.”

According to Lowe, Lisa Edelstein’s departure from the spin-off 9-1-1 Lone Star was due to creative reasons for the show. It was the way to place a character whose story no longer had a place in the Fox drama. Showrunner Tim Minear echoed what the actor said in the same interview. This explained:

“I don’t want to spoil the poetry of what we did by talking about the physical realities of production, but Lisa Edelstein is a guest star. She doesn’t play a first responder on the show. And what happens in our universe is, when you have a character that’s not on the front lines, they end up moving to Haiti.”

“They have nothing to do, and so they can service the stories, but I can’t necessarily count on them being there whenever I want them for an episode. They have to be available. I have to be able to afford them for an episode.”

While Gwyn was killed off at the end of 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 7, the most recent installment showed Owen and his son T.K. in a life or death situation during an explosion on the plane they were flying in, as revealed in the promotional trailer for episode 8