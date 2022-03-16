9-1-1 Lone Star Season 3: New schedule and what to expect from the crossover with 9-1-1

9-1-1 Lone Star, the 9-1-1 spinoff series following Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) that first premiered in January 2020, is currently airing on the Fox broadcast network. every week on Monday with a new episode from season 3. Next week, he’ll be back with another story and in a new time slot. (Spoilers for episode 11)

In a recent episode on 9-1-1 Lone Star Owen and his son T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) suffered an irreparable loss and were left devastated after receiving a call announcing the death of Gwyn Morgan (Lisa Edelstein). And in the next installment, an emergency situation during a flight both had to take the side of the victims, after an explosion while the plane was in the air.

The 9-1-1 Lone Star series will return to fans’ screens next week with Season 3 Episode 11, but with a different time slot due to the original 9-1-1 drama being back with the release. of the second half of season 5 through Fox. Therefore, the spin-off will give up the 8:00 p.m. slot and will air at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT beginning Monday, March 21.

9-1-1 Lone Star Season 3 Episode 11 is titled “Prince Albert in a Can,” and with this installment Owen and the team put their lives on the line as they go to the rescue of Amy Acker’s character, Catherine. , who will guest star on the Fox drama. According to the installment’s official synopsis, she receives a package at the governor’s office that may contain a biohazard.

9-1-1 Lone Star Season 3 Episode 11 Trailer

Elsewhere, in the eleventh episode of Season 3 of 9-1-1 Lone Star, Grace and Carlos team up to investigate a prank call to 9-1-1 that turns deadly, and it’s with this that she’s related the title of Monday’s installment. Drama fans should stay tuned because with this story a lot could happen as Owen and the 126 go about their business.

Meanwhile, with 9-1-1 returning to the screen, fans can look forward to an upcoming crossover with spinoff 9-1-1 Lone Star. Athena Grant (Angele Basset) will join Rob Lowe’s character in a special event that will air on the same day as Lone Star’s 11th episode airs, as shown by the first preview released this Tuesday.