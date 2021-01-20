9-1-1: Lone Star: learn all about the season 2 premiere

Season 2 of 9-1-1: Lone Star barely debuted and is already giving something to talk about! After all, we have new characters, like the return of Tommy and Gwyn, as well as new cases that make the 9-1-1 spin-off a great choice for fans of the series.

Check out the full recap of the first episode of the new season below!

See what the 9-1-1 season 2 premiere was like: Lone Star

In 2020 and 2021, many of the series that won new seasons treated the covid-19 pandemic as one of its central themes. Therefore, this spin-off could not be left behind. As the series is filled with essential workers, the characters are at the forefront of fighting coronavirus and need to deal with their personal and professional lives.

One of the positive points of the new season is that the pandemic is treated as a reality, but it does not change the patterns of 9-1-1 as a whole. In other words, the characters wear masks and respect social distance and bring fiction closer to reality.

Tommy is back after almost a decade away from the department. Likewise, other characters complement the cast of newcomers in a different way, making great additions to the episodes.

As much as Tommy only appeared in this new episode, it already seems that she was present from the beginning. She is a dedicated mother and wife and has decided to return as a paramedic to help around the house. In addition, she has a connection with Michelle, which explains her absence in the new season.

Tommy was the one who taught Michelle to be an excellent paramedic. Soon, her decision to leave work to help homeless people worked as a great outcome for one of 9-1-1’s most loved characters: Lone Star.