9-1-1 Lone Star: Key character said goodbye to the drama after his death off screen

9-1-1 Lone Star, is the spin-off of 9-1-1 that follows the lives of rescuers and firefighters led by Owen Strand, the character played by Rob Lowe. The series, which premiered its third season on the Fox broadcast network in early January, aired last Monday with the seventh episode, which left fans stunned after the death of an off-screen character. (Spoilers for Season 3 Episode 7)

The 9-1-1 drama Lone Star said goodbye to Owen’s wife, Gwyneth Morgan, played by Lisa Edelstein. A recurring character in the Fox series, about which a little more could be delved into. The strange thing about the case is that her death occurred off-screen, leaving Owen and his son Tyler Kennedy Strand, better known as T.K.

The call came at the end of episode 7 of the third installment of the series, and it really came as a surprise, even though Edelstein’s character hadn’t appeared on 9-1-1 Lone Star for some time. However, what was most striking is that her death occurred in this way in the drama.

Many fans wonder if this was the right way to fire Gwyneth Morgan, who despite being recurring, represented a fundamental element in the life of Owen Strand. Speaking to Variety, this is what 9-1-1 Lone Star showrunner Tim Minear had to say:

“Life is never one thing. And it is relentless. I wanted Gwyn’s death to happen the way it sometimes does: out of the blue and without fanfare… It comes at a time when things like T.K. they are doing well He and Carlos are at the next level. His firefighter family has been reunited. The death of his mother is a game changer for T.K. But also for Owen and Carlos.

“…The way T.K. dealing with this loss and pain will tell us a lot about where he is and where he came from. And Owen will have his own reckoning with his past with Gwyn.”

And this is not the last time that fans of 9-1-1 Lone Star will see Gwyn. Next week, the person is credited as a guest and will surely appear through some flashbacks during the development of the eighth episode of the third installment of the Fox drama.

The next episode to air on Monday, February 27, will feature the aftermath of Gwyn’s death. The promotional trailer reveals Owen and T.K. in danger during a flight after the plane experiences a mid-air explosion. The two will no doubt engage in a battle for survival when the series returns to screens.