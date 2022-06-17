9-1-1: Lone Star and Rookie Actor Tyler Sanders Dies at 18

News of a young man passing away after spending his early years in the spotlight is always heartbreaking, and now 18-year-old Tyler Sanders has died. The actor is credited with television roles dating back to 2015, and has appeared in a number of favorite TV shows as well as a streaming series that earned him an Emmy nomination just last year.

Tyler Sanders from 9-1-1: Lone Star, The Rookie and Amazon’s Just Add Magic: Mystery City (to name just a few) died on Thursday, June 16, according to Deadline. The publication quotes Sanders’ agent Pedro Tapia, who confirmed the death of the young actor and said that an investigation is currently underway. The agent also had a request on behalf of his loved ones:

Tyler was a talented actor with a great future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask you to respect their privacy at this time.

I hope everyone will respect the request for privacy at this difficult time after losing someone so young and with such a “bright future” ahead. There are few details about Tyler Sanders’ demise at the time of writing, but he was reportedly at his home in Los Angeles when he died.

