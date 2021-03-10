Season 2 of 9-1-1: Lone Star reached the final episode of the first half of the season with a twist that goes far beyond what we expected for the series. A possibly fatal accident could end one of the show’s most beloved couples and will be the starting point of the next chapter. Check out the full recap below!

Warning: the text contains spoilers!

More details of the 2×8 episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star

Before going on hiatus, the series directed the future of some characters. So, before we talk about the unusual outcome and what to expect from the next episodes, let’s recap what happened this week.

In the previous episode, Owen discovered that he is not the father of Gwyneth’s baby and that she still has feelings for her ex. The situation got so complicated that she decided to pack up and move to New York. But, of course, she also took the opportunity to explain the situation to T.K., since the child is part of his family.

So there is no way of knowing if Gwyneth is coming back and what that means for Owen. In turn, he must deal with his other problems and needs Carlos’ help to save T.K, Tommy and Nancy from a group of criminals. Incidentally, the same ones who drew up the scheme that ended with Carlos being suspended!

Then, we reached the climax of the episode.

At the end of chapter 2×8 of 9-1-1: Lone Star, Judd and Grace talk about the future. They are in the car, driving on a bridge during a storm, and Judd suggests it is time for them to start thinking about having children. The two are smiling when they suddenly lose control of the car and fall into the river below the bridge. End of the episode.

In an interview with the American portal TV Line, showrunner Tim Minear revealed that the next episode of the series will be a flashback of how Grace and Judd met and the reasons why they fell in love. Soon, the second season of 9-1-1: Lone Star will go back 18 years in the past to reveal what happened when they fell off the bridge. That is, until now, we do not know how and if they will survive.

