9-1-1 Brought Bobby a Tragic Twist in The Fall Finale, But Did He Need a Cliffhanger?

Ahead of the spoilers of the fall finale of the 6th season of 9-1-1 called “Red Flag”.

Calls to the 9-1-1 emergency response service were turned over in a “Red Flag” due to Santa Ana winds, Chimney’s preoccupation with a “murder house,” a naked sleepwalker turned sleepy, and Bobby worrying about his AA. sponsor. Although most of the minor plots of the fall finale ended without much damage (although Hyun and Karen may have some disagreements with Danny and his search for his father when Season 6 returns), the death of Bobby’s sponsor left several unanswered questions, one of which is: Did the episode really need a cliffhanger?

How 9-1-1 Brought Bobby a Tragic Twist

Early in the morning, Bobby had a seemingly friendly visit to AA sponsor Wendell, and Wendell told the firefighter that he was leaving town for a while. At first glance, everything was fine, but Bobby’s instincts told him that something was wrong… and it didn’t take him long to realize how wrong the situation was. After a voice message indicating that Wendell was in desperate need of help, Bobby realized that the charred body he and 118 found at the scene of the fire belonged to his former sponsor.

However, the story did not end with the discovery of Wendell’s body, as Bobby also saw that he had apparently been using drugs again when he died, and there were reasons to be suspicious of the couple who owned the rehabilitation center where Wendell may have sought treatment. . The couple, of course, weren’t outspoken with Bobby and Co at the scene of the fire, and the “Red Flag” left the issue unresolved so much that fans wondered what would happen next when 9-1-1 returned in 2023.

Did the fall finale need a cliffhanger?

Bobby, not knowing what led to Wendell’s death, or the role played (or not played) by the mysterious couple, was the closest thing 9-1-1 had to a cliffhanger at the end of “Red Flag,” even though Danny was looking for his father-complication, and it’s probably only a matter of time before the other shoe drops for A tank with his donor sperm.

After the episode started with Bobby memorializing someone who died without revealing who the victim was, I expected it to end without identifying the person to keep fans on their toes. When it became clear that Wendell was the one who died, I then kind of expected something to go wrong for Bobby playing cop and for 9-1-1 to instead leave the fans waiting for THAT turn.

Since the show was suspended until spring, it initially seemed like it needed some big twist as a final shock before it disappeared from the air for a few months, as 9-1-1: Lone Star takes over the Monday night timeslot starting January 17 on Fox in the 2023 TV premiere schedule. My first reaction to the absence of cliffhanger was outright disappointment, because the ending did not seem worthy of the autumn finale.

However, after thinking about it, I came to the conclusion that the fall finale didn’t really need a cliffhanger precisely because the show won’t return until spring. The break—which is long enough that Fox doesn’t even have a return date yet—may require a time jump sooner rather than later, which may not work if it has to catch some sharp, immediate life. Cliffhanger “or-death” from Nov.

Also, maybe Lone Star fans can hope to see one or two 9-1-1 stars in the spin-off during its fourth season! Nothing has been announced yet, and it’s unlikely that something on the scale of what brought Buck, Hyun and Eddie to Texas back in 2021 could happen when the parent series is on hiatus, but one or two cameo roles are not ruled out. . The absence of a cliffhanger means that there are no restrictions during the break, and this may be for the best.

Although 9-1-1 doesn’t have a premiere date yet, Lone Star returns with its first new episode since May, and Season 4 will begin on January 17th. You can also go back to past seasons of both 9-1-1 and Lone Star. with a Hulu subscription now. Fans can take a break from at least enjoying the fact that the drama between Maddy and Chimney seems to be over, after his nerves about the murder house eventually led to them buying the house!

As for Lone Star, the spin-off added Lucifer veteran D.B. Woodside for the new season, as well as “Force Majeure” veteran Amanda Schull, which should be interesting for fans of “Force Majeure” with Gina Torres, who already plays in the cast. And who knows? Maybe, because Carlos will tie the knot before the end of the season!