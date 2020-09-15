8th generation iPad introduced! Here are the features

Apple introduced the 8th generation new iPad model on the 10th anniversary of the iPad. New iPad features that have become quite powerful compared to the previous generation model

Apple announced the eighth generation version of its basic iPad. The 10.2-inch 8th generation iPad with Apple A12 Bionic processor performs 2 times faster than the previous generation.

The A12 chip brings Apple’s “Neural Engine” processing capabilities to the entry-level iPad for the first time. Apple has announced that the new model will fit existing cases, including the keyboard cover and those manufactured by Logitech. The new model will work with the first generation Apple Pencil.

The 10.2 inch iPad screen offers a resolution of 2160 x 1620 pixels with IPS technology and 500 nits of brightness.

The new iPad, which also has LTE support, has an 8 Megapixel rear camera and FaceTime HD resolution front camera. Equipped with A12 with 4 core graphics and 6 core standard processors, the iPad comes with a Lightning-Type-C port. The new iPad, which comes with the iPadOS 14 operating system, has twice the speed of graphics processing.

Customers who buy a new iPad, iPhone, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch will be able to take advantage of the membership for a limited time.

The new generation iPad will be available in 3 different colors: silver, space gray and gold. Type-C power adapter and Lightning-Type-C cable are included in the box. The iPad (8th generation) will be available to order from Apple’s internet address through the Apple Store app in more than 25 countries and regions, including the USA, as of today. The iPad will be available from Friday, September 18, in silver, space gray, and gold, and in 32 GB and 128 GB configurations.



