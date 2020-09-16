8K trailer for Crysis Remastered arrived

Recently, the renewed version of Crysis does not fall from the agenda of the game world. New details continue to be shared for the game, which will be released on September 18th. The previous posts for the game did not satisfy some players, but this time it came up with the Crysis Remastered 8K trailer.

Crysis Remastered 8K 60 FPS trailer shared!

Previous posts continue for the expected game. The FHD 60 FPS trailer of the game was previously released, but this time 8K 60 FPS images came. These images also showed new graphics technologies and comparisons with the old game.

Crysis Remastered 8K fragment released; showed modern graphics technologies such as ray tracing, high resolution textures and HDR in the game. We can say that this published video will increase the excitement of the players.

The fact that the European price is 30 dollars can give us a clue about this. The system requirements of the game have been announced before.

Minimum system requirements

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-3450 / Ryzen 3

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Free space: 20 GB

Video card: Nvidia GTX 1050Ti / AMD Radeon 470

Video card memory: 4 GB

You can see below the hardware components you need to have for Crysis Remastered to be able to play at higher settings and better graphics.

Recommended system requirements

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-7600k / Ryzen 5

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Free space: 20 GB

Video card: Nvidia GTX 1660Ti / AMD Radeon Vega 56

Video card memory: 8 GB



