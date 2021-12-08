8K RAW: Nikon Licenses TicoRAW Technology for Z9 Camera

Nikon has already launched several solutions for users of its cameras such as NX Studio for editing images and videos and a utility that lets you use the cameras as a webcam. And now brand is clarifying how the Nikon Z9 will be able to shoot 8K at 60FPS in RAW with the firmware update that should arrive by 2022.

Clarification sent via a press release from Nikon says it will utilize intoPIX’s TicoRAW compression technology, which is now being licensed for this model.



Image: DPreview

Among the advantages of using TicoRAW technology are faster capture with maximum quality and reduced storage usage thanks to a patented lossless compression system of up to 1 bit per pixel that still eliminates the need for external DRAM and more advanced equipment.

Thanks to this addition, the new Z9 camera offers high-efficiency RAW recording at up to 8K and 60fps (available until firmware update 2022), preserving all the benefits of the RAW format while ensuring very high power processing. low and very fast transfer speed.

Image: DPreview

In addition, TicoRAW even works with CFA color filters with raw data captured in 8, 10, 12 or 16 bits up to 200 megapixels with latency less than 0.1 millisecond.

With TicoRAW, the total quality of captured sensor data is preserved, reducing bandwidth and storage needs. It can be used for both still images and RAW movies. This patented technology provides high image quality, and the ability to manage very high resolutions, high frame rates and high dynamic range workflows. TicoRAW is the world’s first RAW codec that can offer compression efficiency with low complexity. It also has the advantage of keeping this format very fast for editing, regardless of the resolution and/or frame rates used.

To get an idea of ​​the efficiency of compression, it is possible to record up to 11 minutes of 8K video (7680 x 4320 pixels) without mathematical loss or up to 54 minutes without noticeable loss on a 1TB 12-bit SSD at 60FPS.

There is still no exact date for the arrival of the firmware update for the Nikon Z9, but the manufacturer guarantees that it will be released in 2022.