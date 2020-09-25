89-year-old pizza guy gets thousands of dollars in tip

This is a priceless act of kindness. For Derlin Newey, a pizza delivery boy from Roy, Utah, the tip he received is much more than a handful of thousands of dollars.

As reported by NBC affiliate KSL, 89-year-old Derlin Newey took a 30-hour-a-week job as a Papa Johns Pizza delivery boy to earn some extra money because his monthly bills cost more than his insurance covers. Social.

One of his clients, Carlos Valdez, began recording Newey’s pizza deliveries to his family home and sharing them on social media, especially TikTok.

The man became known for his greeting when delivering. “Hello, are you looking for pizza?” He says on each delivery. Newey soon became a user favorite and among Valdez’s 53,000 followers.

“It’s crazy. Everyone loves him, ”Valdez said, adding that many of his fans commented on their frustration that Newey still had to work. “Someone that age shouldn’t be working so hard.”

So the Valdez family came up with the idea to raise funds from their supporters to help Newey.

“Collectively, as a TikTok community, we all came together and were able to raise $ 12,000 for this amazing person,” Valdez said.

Along with KSL, the Valdezes made a special surprise delivery to Newey at their doorstep.



