83% of Brazilian startups support sustainable development

A survey carried out by the company Gestão 4.0, focused on business, revealed that 83.7% of impactful Brazilian startups are focused on the country’s economic development. The study analyzed the performance of 374 startups to assess the sector’s relationship with the sustainable objectives proposed in 2015 by the UN, based on objectives such as eradicating poverty, hunger, and ensuring inclusive education for all.

Of the 17 sustainable development objectives (SDGs) recommended by the UN, the analysis found that Brazilian emerging companies have focused their efforts to mitigate economic disparities and encourage the creation of decent work, which is UN goal 8. Then there is the reduction of inequalities, associated with 53.2% of the organizations surveyed.

In the third place of priorities of national startups, with 31.8%, comes the goal of industry, innovation and infrastructure, which seeks to increase innovation and promote a sustainable industrialization process. Finally, 27.7% of startups are committed to offering solutions for sustainable cities and communities.

The 10 startups most committed to sustainable development

The study also evaluated the 10 most committed companies on the market. For this, several items were evaluated, such as description, sector of activity, business model, target audience, maturity stage and website of all the mapped startups. After evaluating the relationship of the companies with each objective, they presented the best evaluation:

1st – Ribon

2nd – Suune Renewable Energies

3rd – Boomera

4th – Smartgreen

5th – Colab

6th – Duopana

7th – Getninjas

8th – Metha energia

9th – 4 avants

10th – Liv up.

For the co-founder and mentor of Gestão 4.0, Tallis Gomes, the study proved to be an excellent guide to modern trends in business management. “So we can bring references and try to replicate that internally and also among Management 4.0 students who want to apply practices in their business,” he concludes.



