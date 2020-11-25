800 years later Saturn takes ‘approach to Christmas’

If you enjoy astronomy and have no plans to live until 2080 (or even the year 2,400), the evening of December 21 is then your only chance to see a rare alignment between Saturn and Jupiter – the last time it happened that way. way, our planet was going through the Middle Ages.

If you like astronomy, the event is like an early Christmas gift from the Universe. And if buying a telescope has been in your plans for some time, maybe this Black Friday is a good opportunity.

The last time it occurred was just before dawn on March 4, 1226

“Alignments between these two planets are quite unusual, occurring once every 20 years or so, but this conjunction is exceptionally rare because of how close the planets will appear to each other. The last time it occurred was just before dawn on March 4, 1226, when astronomers were able to see an alignment between these two planets clearly visible in the night sky, ”said astronomer and physicist Patrick Hartigan of Rice University.

The phenomenon will be able to be seen by the entire planet, but the north and northeast of Brazil will be privileged places (the best places will be those close to the equator).

Only in 2400

According to Hartigan, “the closest night will be December 21, when Jupiter and Saturn will appear as a double planetary system, separated by just 1/5 the diameter of the full moon. For most observers with a telescope, each planet and several more of its largest moons will be visible in the same field of view that night. ”

The show will run from December 16 to 25, appearing about an hour after the sun goes down, just above the horizon. “The further north the viewer is, the less time the conjunction will be visible before Saturn and Jupiter fade to the horizon.”

According to the astronomer, “those who prefer to wait to see the approach between the two planets high in the night sky will need to stay here until March 15, 2080”. After that, only in 2400.



