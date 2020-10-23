80 years of the life of the greatest footballer in history

No matter how much time passes, the great controversy will always be latent: who is the best soccer player of all time? Messi, Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo come out in the discussion, but always to try to overshadow the greatest soccer player of all time, the one who changed the sport forever: King Pelé.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, always better known as Pelé, turns 80 years old. He made him lucid, despite his health problems, and sure of having “made a little mistake” in a life marked by records that put him at the top of the football Olympus.

The Brazilian star is sure that God was “very good” to him in his eight decades of life, in which he managed to win three World Cups, score more than 1,000 goals and the title of the best player of the 20th century.

Pelé internationalized football and gave it the massive dimension that it has today, his Jogo Bonito, he also made the whole world put Brazil on the map.

Pelé was born in October 1940 in Tres Corazones, a small town in the province of Minas Gerais, where for years he kicked a fabric ball barefoot before moving with his family to Baurú, in Sao Paulo where he was known as “Dico.” .

Pelé used to say that his father could not hold back his tears during the ‘Maracanazo’, as is remembered for the tragic final of the 1950 World Cup in which Brazil lost to Uruguay at home 2-1, and still a child, he swore the oath of his life: “Don’t cry dad, I’m going to win a World Cup for you.”

His unmistakable talent was discovered at the age of eleven by the footballer Waldemar de Brito, who in 1956 took him to the modest Baurú and presented him as the “boy who will be the best soccer player in the world”.



