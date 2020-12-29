80 series and movies that disappear from Netflix this week

As with all VOD services and other similar digital content services, Netflix’s streaming platform adds new series, films and documentaries every month, such as the premieres for January 2021 that will open the new year.

But just as they add, they also take away, and this is the content that we will no longer see on the VOD platform starting this month. Some are gone and others are ready, so you still have time to see them.

Why does Netflix remove content every month

But why are Netflix series and movies removed? The platform licenses series and films from studios and content providers around the world, and those licenses may expire if they are not renewed. According to Netflix, “we do our best to preserve the content you want to see, but we acquire license rights for series and movies for a certain period of time, not indefinitely, so some titles are no longer available on Netflix.”

If a series or movie that you like is going to be discontinued on Netflix, this means that “our license agreement with the content provider is about to end. Every time a series or movie is going to expire, we evaluate whether to renew or not using the same criteria that we apply for possible new content ”.

Series and Films retiring in December 2020

With a special emphasis on well-known series, when it is December 31 we will no longer be able to see things like Gossip Girls, The Big Bang Theory or The Prince of Bel-Air, nor a good handful of films like Gladiator, the sequels of Matrix, the most recent version of Dracula or Scorsese’s Departed. So up to a total of 80 contents:

December 29

Custom made mom

Shakespeare in Love

patch Adams

Billy madison

Essence of Woman

After Porn Ends 3

December 30

Ip man

Ip man 2

Say yes

Love with Notice

Hitler’s Oath

The Big Bang Theory

They all have a story

Twice: The Extraordinary Life of Tsutomu Yamaguchi

Numbered

The prince of Bel Air

Women in War 1914 – 1918

December 31

Look who’s talking

Assault to power

Transformers: Age of Extinction

The Challenge: The Walk

The wagon of death

Matrix Reloaded

Matrix Revolutions

The Mad Mad Adventures of Robin Hood

Dawn of the Dead

Two dumbs so dumbs

Dumb and Dumber: When Harry Met Lloyd

Together and Scrambled

The Seed of Chucky

Infiltrated

Without obligation

Super dark times

The circus of strangers

go hard

Walking among dinosaurs

Without identity

Giving the note

Pan: Journey to Neverland

The Rehearsal

Jupiter’s fate

American Pie 2

Gladiator (The Gladiator)

You, me and now … Dupree

Swept away by the tide

Schindler’s List

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Rank

Shopkins: World Vacation

Gossip girl

X Proyect

Reincarnated

Mac & Devin Go to High School

Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny

I’m in Love with a Church Girl

Kevin Hart: Laugh at my pain

Cartels Land

Heartthrob

Do you know Joe Black?

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

Return to the future

One of ours

From Paris with love

Bad Girls

Welcome to the end of the world

The Principal

Billy elliot

Session 9

The Blue Lake: the Awakening

Dracula: The Untold Legend

Elizabeth (1998)

The race to the White House

Wild adventure

How do you know if …?

Knights of Sidonia

Mystic river

In the eye of the hurricane

January 1

Kung Fu Panda 3

The Jack King Affair

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman



