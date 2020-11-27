If you use WhatsApp Web frequently, you will want to know these very useful secret functions on a day-to-day basis.

WhatsApp Web has become almost essential for millions of users in the world, and although most are clear about the main functions, there may be some that you do not know and that could be very useful.

Without further ado, La Verdad Noticias brings you 8 tips and tricks to improve your experience on WhatsApp Web. They all work on any computer connected to the Internet.

Tips and tricks you should use on WhatsApp Web

1. Make a backup of your data

important than anything else. The WhatsApp application knows the importance of your messages and conversations, so it offers to make a backup of everything based on your settings.

If you are an iPhone user, it will be backed up to iCloud automatically. But if you are an Android phone user, it will be stored in your Google Drive app.

2. Mark a message

Let’s say you visit a website that you don’t want to miss. What you do is mark it as a favorite. In WhatsApp Web, you can also mark messages to always have them at hand.

In the message, you will find a drop down menu. There you will get several options like Reply, Forward message, Mark message as favorite and Delete message.

If you select “Mark as favorite”, the message will go to a predetermined list that you can refer to at any time. You can remove the marker in the same way.

3. Reply to Messages

WhatsApp Web is the best application to reply to a chat. It will offer you many emojis, file sharing opportunities and many other things. Keyboard shortcuts are the best features of WhatsApp Web.

4. Your phone must have Internet

If you need to connect to WhatsApp Web, you must have an Internet connection on your smartphone. If the mobile Internet connection is automatically disconnected, WhatsApp Web will no longer work. The application in the browser will automatically connect when the phone reconnects to the network.

5. WhatsApp Web is not for managing your account

Your phone is the main device for WhatsApp. All the configurations must be done from there, because in WhatsApp Web, you will not get complete administration options.

6. Tag people and quote messages

One of the most recent functions of WhatsApp Web is to tag people. If you write @ before the contact’s name, they will be notified even if their message is muted. It will make the message more important. Besides labeling, you can also quote any message from the actual sender.

7. Pin of a group massage

In a group message, there may be something important. You may need to use the message more than once. To do this, hover your PC or Mac over a chat and you will see the options tab. Click on it and then select “pin chat” to keep it on top.

8. Backup conversation to email

You can backup a WhatsApp Web conversation to any email. To do this, go to Options then More and find the email chat. You will also get options like sending a conversation with media and without media.



