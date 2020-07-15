8 times V and Park Seo Joon showed their great friendship

The friendship between Park Seo Joon and BTS’s V is endearing, look at their most tender and fun interactions.

Park Seo Joon and BTS’s Taehyung share a very strong friendship , these are some moments when the singer and the actor stole the hearts of the fans for their great camaraderie .

The ‘ Wooga Squad ‘ is a group of K-pop actors and figures who met on the recording set of the drama ‘ Hwarang: The Beginning’ , V and Park Seo Joon are part of the group and have become great friends.

V is very charismatic and Park Seo Joon’s personality is shy, but very friendly and cheerful, the two complement each other and that is why they are so close, despite their busy schedules they keep a space to live together and enjoy their friendship .

At various times Seo Joon and Taehyung shared their meetings with their fans, go to dinner at a restaurant or show support in all their activities, when they meet at awards, their reactions are adorable.

This time we bring you a few moments in which BTS’s V and actor Park Seo Joon showed off the good friendly chemistry they have. Tell us! What moment between these two friends is your favorite?

WOW !!!: Some time ago, BTS’s V and Park Seo Joon met on the set of Itaewon Class, the friends got to hang out a bit with the staff and some guests.

ON

During the most recent comeback of BTS , Park Seo Joon published in their stories and their feed of Instagram photos and video supporting the return of the band, the actor expressed his friendship and pride Taehyung .

MMA 2019

During the annual MMA Awards 2019, V and Park Seo Joon met on stage, the actor watched as Taehyung approached with some fun dance steps and couldn’t help but laugh a little.

Concert

Park Seo Joon Hyung Sik and were seen by ARMY one of the concerts of BTS , the boys around the time encouraged the band K-pop and were amazed at the stage presence of his friend V.

Break

Park Hyung Sik revealed that one time he and Park Seo Joon went to visit V at his house, Hyung Sik commented that the three friends slept in the same bed and very comfortably rested for the next day to return to their activities with a lot of energy.

Celebration

Taehyung and Park Seo Joon celebrated the awards that the movie ‘ Parasite ‘ won during the Oscars , Choi Woo Shik , a friend of both was part of the successful film . V and Seo Joon posted videos and images of the ceremony on their social media.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8X6hS3HSt5/?utm_source=ig_embed

OST drama

BTS’s V performed ‘Sweet’Night’, the official OST song from the drama ‘Itaewon Class,’ starring Park Seo Joon, Taehyung expressed his happiness at being part of a project by his friend.

Yeontan and Simba

Not only does V and Seo Joon have a good friendship , their adorable pets also gather from time to time to do some mischief and get along. Owww look how cute they look together Yeontan , V’s puppy and Park Seo Joon’s pet Simba .

Friendship

Ever since V and Park Seo Joon began their friendship, the actor has constantly posted pictures of BTS’s work for his followers to follow the activities and promotions of the Big Hit Entertainment band. As in the comeback with ‘Map of the Soul: 7’.



