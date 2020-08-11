8 times Suga ignored BTS members

This is a recount of the most epic moments when Suga has ignored his fellow BTS members, just because.

Suga loves his fellow BTS members. They are his friends and family, but sometimes he just wants them to leave. Here are 8 hilarious moments where Suga pretended they were invisible.

1. Suga ignores Jin’s question

Question: What sounds does a cow make while laughing? Answer: Suga doesn’t care.

Suga completely ignored Jin’s joke when BTS went out to dinner. Who cares about cows when there is food on the table?

2. RM is not the only king of rejected handshakes

Poor Jin. He waited patiently for Suga’s handshake, only to be rejected in front of thousands of ARMYs. The lyrics “Waiting for you Anpanpan” sounds different now.

3. Suga Smile for the camera! Or, you know, no …

Jimin tried very hard to convince Suga to take a picture with him, but Suga wasn’t interested.

4. No teamwork, no dream job

When Jimin counted “one, two” to say “let’s not go overboard” in unison with Suga, Suga purposely looked away, silently. Jimin couldn’t have been more offended!

5. Too much for SOPE

When J-Hope came in for a high-five, Suga thought about it for a second and then decided to go solo.

6. Suga no eye contact with Jimin

Suga ignored Jimin once again when Jimin tried to get her attention during BTS’s “Spring Day” performance for YouTube’s virtual graduation ceremony.

However, this is not a big surprise. According to the members, Suga has hilariously poor eye contact skills, and they love to tease him about it.

7. “Fighting!” … without Suga

V cheered on Suga by yelling, “fighting!”, But Suga just walked away while brushing his teeth. “Hygiene” comes before “V” in the alphabet, and apparently in life too.

8. Suga without love for Jungkook

Jungkook told Suga that he loves him not once, but twice, but Suga was totally deaf to his affection. It’s okay though. Fans know how it really feels!



