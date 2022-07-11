8 things that didn’t make sense in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Attention: the article contains big spoilers for the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

The Marvel cinematic universe continued with the release of the film “Thor: Love and Thunder”, which brought such revelations as the existence of the pantheon of gods. Director Taika Waititi hinted that “Thor 5” may be, but the current film already has a number of confusing elements that make fans scratch their heads.

These meaningless elements range from the inconsistency of the timeline of Thor and Jane’s relationship to the logic of Mjolnir giving Jane his powers. If there is Thor 5, then it will be possible to answer some of these puzzles. However, there are some other things that don’t make sense that completely defy logic.

Why did Mjolnir drain Jane’s life if his magic was supposed to protect her?

Jane established herself as the MCU’s bravest love interest when she gave her life to save Thor from death at the hands of Gorr. However, her death came at the hands of Mjolnir, as the hammer was said to drain her life force, although ironically it cured her cancer while Jane was in possession of it.

This shouldn’t have happened, since Thor’s spell on Mjolnir was intended to protect Jane without any consequences of being possessed by a human. Moreover, Captain America also kept Mjolnir in Avengers: Finale without facing any negative consequences, so Jane’s injuries didn’t make sense. Logically, Mjolnir’s spell should have cured Jane indefinitely, not taken her life.

Why didn’t the Avengers use the Thunderbolt to meet Eternity and reverse the Click?

Gorr received an audience with Eternity after successfully reaching his kingdom to fulfill his wish. Eternity turned out to be capable of anything and could destroy all the gods — in the end, he revived Love when Gorr changed his request.

If it was so easy to fulfill the wish, then it remains a mystery why the Avengers didn’t try it instead of Robbing Time. Thor and Valkyrie were alive after the Click, and a little research into the knowledge of the gods would easily indicate the direction of Eternity—having Thor the Thunderer would make it too easy to open the Bifrost.

Why did the Guardians accidentally abandon Thor if they needed him so badly?

Despite the fact that the Guardians of the Galaxy have put an end to some major conflicts, they have unequal levels of power. Star Lord directly told Thor that they needed him to use his powers at the beginning of the movie because they weren’t strong enough to fight the enemy.