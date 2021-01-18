8 series similar to Pretty Little Liars for warm fans

Aired between 2010 and 2017 by Freeform, Pretty Little Liars captivated several people in 160 episodes filled with intense conflicts. The plot addresses a group of friends who are involved in dilemmas and problems.

With the return of the series in a new outfit, developed by the same creator of Riverdale and The Dark World of Sabrina, we made a list with eight series similar to Pretty Little Liars, equally interesting, for you to watch while waiting for the reboot.

1. Scream Queens

Created by Ryan Murphy, the series features Lea Michele and Emma Roberts in the lead roles for the two seasons. Both had peculiar and frightening moments with impressive performances and an interesting development for each dramatic arc.

The youthful freshness of Scream Queens closely resembles the mysterious vibe of Pretty Little Liars and can certainly be a good fit for orphaned fans of the show. It is worth remembering that the cast also had the participation of Abigail Breslin, Billie Lourd, Jamie Lee Curtis, Taylor Lautner and Kirstie Alley.

2. Nancy Drew

The CW series is a fun and contemporary adaptation of the original series launched in the late 1970s. Kennedy McMann plays the main character.

Focused on intriguing mysteries, the production bets on a protagonist who ends up being one of the main witnesses – and suspects – of an incomprehensible murder. From there, she engages in an unbridled search for the truth that can be increasingly dangerous. In Brazil, episodes are available on Globoplay.

3. The Society

As unexpectedly canceled by Netflix after Season 1, The Society has very interesting characters and a good premise. The production imagines a dystopia in which several adolescents are completely alone and responsible for themselves. An overwhelming mystery that, unfortunately, did not have a plausible outcome.

4. Good Girls

Although Good Girls is not played by teenagers, the series has an addictive quality that leaves anyone who sets out to watch shocked by the events unfolding.

With three seasons shown to date, it stars Retta, Christina Hendricks and Mae Whitman as three best friends who end up deliberately getting involved in the criminal world.

Like Pretty Little Liars, it’s about how female ties can strengthen each episode, despite all the dangers and threats in the world. It can be seen on Netflix.

5. The Undoing

The recent HBO miniseries left viewers eager to complete the mystery announced early on. As much as the end left no gaps, many people liked how the dramatic story of Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman) developed, discovering the whole truth about her husband.

Even though it is not an adolescent plot, The Undoing is immersive in the extreme and manages to leave the viewer eager to know all the secrets of the plot.

6. The O.C.

Also known in Brazil as A Stranger in Paradise, the series addresses a class conflict, betting on the plot of Ryan Atwood (Ben McKenzie), a troubled teenager who is adopted by wealthy parents who give him the opportunity to build a new life. , which, by the way, is showered with various luxuries.

With this development, the plot bets on conflicts pertinent to the protagonist’s life stage, making some specific criticisms to various aspects of contemporary society.

7. Riverdale

Created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Riverdale is based on characters from the Archie Comics comics. The adolescent plot bets on a drama filled with almost inexplicable mysteries that, little by little, are being developed and revealed to the public.

The production has KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse as protagonists. So far, four seasons have been released on Netflix, with the next scheduled to open on January 20.

8. Gossip Girl

Finally, one of the series most loved by teenagers in the late 2000s. This is Gossip Girl, a production based on the original story of writer Cecily von Ziegesar. The plot follows young residents of New York’s Upper East Side and students at an elite school who develop several secrets throughout the episodes.

Starring Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick, Taylor Momsen and Penn Badgley, it had six seasons shown between 2007 and 2012. Currently, a reboot is scheduled to be released on HBO Max.