8 series similar to Bridgerton to wait for season 2

A successful series from Netflix is ​​no surprise. The bet of the time is a period romantic drama: Bridgerton. The new program features the genius of Shonda Rhimes, responsible for Grey’s Anatomy, and is inspired by the book series of the same name by author Julia Quinn.

The first season of the series had 8 episodes – which flew to Netflix subscribers. Bridgerton is a full-time series with British Regency novels and high society dramas.

To help you wait for new emotions, Minha Série has separated a list with 8 series of the same style for you to enjoy while you don’t leave the 2nd season of Bridgerton.

Let’s check out the series similar to Bridgerton?

1. Outlander

Outlander is also a series inspired by a series of eponymous books written by Diana Gabaldon. The series tells the story of nurse Claire Randall, a 20th century British woman who ends up traveling back in time and ending up in the year 1743. There, she meets the warrior Jamie Fraser, with whom she experiences the impasses of a strong unexpected romance and the tensions of a violent Scotland at war.

2. Downton Abbey

This is another series that takes place in England, but this time in early 1912, starting with the sinking of the famous Titanic. Downton Abbey accompanies the Crawley family, who are extremely powerful and have three single girls in search of suitors. The series is full of scandals, secrets, rebellious loves and female ambitions outside the standards of that time.

3. The Tudors

The series was created by period program expert Michael Hirst, who is the mind behind Vikings and the movie Elizabeth. Following Hirst’s vibe, it’s a good alternative for people who like a show full of intrigue, violence, romance and sex. The Tudors tells the story of the reign of Henry VIII, known to the various wives, being chaotic and showing erratic behavior.

4. Victoria

The ITV series could even function as a great continuation of Bridgerton. This is because it tells the story of adolescence and Queen Victoria’s accession to the throne in the 1830s and 1840s. In Victoria, the 18-year-old is learning the role of a monarch, following the advice of politicians and her husband. An option for those who like female protagonists, palace intrigues and amorous confusions.

5. The Great

The Hulu series is another great option for Bridgerton fans. The Great tells the story of the rise of Catherine the Great in Russia in the 1970s. As in the Netflix production, the characters seem to be living life to the fullest, but with a different footprint, as the Hulu show it passes on a more absurd, satirical and exaggerated aesthetic, which generates a more comic style to the drama. The screenplay is the responsibility of Tony McNamara, who was responsible for A Favorita.

6. The Spanish Princess

The Spanish Princess tells the story of the Spanish princess Catherine of Aragon, the first wife of King Henry VIII. It is the third program in a trilogy about women at different times in history. The first two are The White Queen and The White Princess. The Starz series focuses on the protagonist’s perspective and expands her to life outside the palace.

7. Another Period

Slipping away from the standard of period serials, Another Period is a comedy production about an aristocratic family from Newport, Rhode Island, during the early 20th century. The Comedy Central series is a kind of parody of hits like Downton Abbey and Bridgerton. The plot follows the pattern: the three daughters and the son of the family must marry to maintain lineage and wealth status. A great idea for those who want to escape the drama and enjoy a good laugh.

8. Harlots

Hulu’s production tells the story of women who prostitute themselves in London in 1873, which was constantly expanding and growing. Harlots shows that intrigues, rules and competition were also part of the reality of brothels in the 18th century. It is a period drama that escapes the lens of high society and explores different realities.