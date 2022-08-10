8 new video games with the most challenging worlds

Some of the new video games of 2022 have exceptional world building with complex and unique characters, stories and unforgettable worlds. Game fans are used to high-quality games that offer more than great visuals, and want exciting video games as well as thought-provoking stories and new detailed worlds to explore.

These new games take players to worlds never seen before, and some even allow their fans to explore their most beloved stories and characters in a new way. Fans can explore exciting new exploration games and embark on unforgettable adventures to relive touching moments, epic journeys and explore previously unexplored lands filled with beasts, legends and the most powerful warriors from the past, present and future.

8 LEGO “Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga”

New LEGO Star Wars Game: The Skywalker Saga is one of the most exciting new adventure games in the open world for both adults and children. This addictive and fun game features a complex story compiled from all nine Star Wars movies, and features fan-favorite characters.

Despite the fact that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga looks rather silly and bizarre, it also has an impressive world that players can freely explore, learning more about Anakin and the vast Star Wars universe. Players will have to help Luke Skywalker defeat Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader and save the galaxy by embarking on epic adventures, solving puzzles and testing their knowledge during bizarre side quests.

7 Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo is one of the most atmospheric new games with a stunning open world that allows players to explore the ghostly and empty Tokyo. Thanks to this wonderful adventure role-playing game, players can have some fun battles and explore a big city teeming with evil spirits.

Dedicated fans have already created some funny Ghostwire: Tokyo memes that prove that this new game is really special. Players will have to clear Tokyo of supernatural evil and try to save the world. Gamers will have to decide what is paranormal and what is normal, and find the reason for the disappearance of people. It’s not a very difficult game, so it’s a great choice for casual players. However, thanks to the impressive graphics, unique plot and fascinating gameplay, it will also give pleasure to experienced gamers.

6. The forbidden west of the horizon

Horizon Forbidden West is one of the most beautiful new role—playing games in the fighting genre, which takes place in a breathtaking and dangerous fantasy world. Although it’s a pretty brutal game in which players have to fight magnificent but evil machines, it never gets caked or bloody. This is an exciting and adventurous game that will bring a lot of fun to both professional and ordinary players, if they do not use a high level of difficulty.

However, gamers can also find useful tips on Horizon Forbidden West that will make their game easier and more enjoyable. Players will be able to fully explore the post-apocalyptic western part of the United States, where they will have to defeat hostile robots, trying to restore a livable world for humanity.

5 stray

Stray is one of the new games of 2022 with the highest rating. This impressive puzzle simulator game has conquered the gaming world thanks to stunning graphics, gorgeous characters and a unique environment in which players can solve the mystery with the help of all new characters. favorite gaming cat, Murtaugh.

The story of the game follows Murtaugh after he is separated from his family, and now he is trying to escape from a ghostly cyber city populated by robots and machines due to mutant bacteria. Players will have to solve the mystery, escape from dangerous creatures and solve creative puzzles to help Murtaugh find his way home. This is a cozy and entertaining game that is perfect for casual gamers who love puzzles and games in complex and unique worlds.

4 No one will save the world

“No One will Save the World” boasts one of the most bizarre and unique art styles. However, this fun new role-playing adventure game also has a large selection of shapes that players can transform into while exploring the creative and unique world of the game. Players can also combine their abilities by exploring ever-changing dungeons and meeting new characters that offer exciting side quests.

Gamers can play alone or with a friend, trying to defeat an evil ancient Disaster and save the world. Players will control the Nobody character who embarks on this epic adventure with increasingly challenging quests that turn Nobody Save the World into an exciting and challenging game. Although the game has its own difficulties, it is always interesting and never gets too complicated, which makes it an excellent choice for both beginners and advanced gamers.