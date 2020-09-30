8 looks of BTS in concert that show they are kings of style

The Bangtan Boys are not only regarded as big music stars, they have also earned their place as fashion icons. Meet their best outfits on stage. What is your favorite?

BTS’s career has been full of concepts, since their debut they started out as rebellious boys who love to break the rules established by society with outfits full of basketball shirts, chains, and tennis shoes.

BTS’s creative evolution is noticeable throughout their discography and clothing is a tool they use to communicate their message with their fans and they always pay attention to details such as accessories.

Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga, V and RM are currently considered as great icons of the fashion industry, the clothes they wear always sell out in a matter of seconds and the big brands seek to dress them with their designs.

What era of BTS do you like the most? This time we will show you 8 looks that the idols of the Big Hit Entertainment company have used on stage, showing the whole world their incredible style of dress.

WATCH BTS’S BEST LOOKS ON THE STAGE:

Retro

BTS captivated the hearts of their fans with their latest single ‘Dynamite’, a track inspired by retro aesthetics. The idols were invited to the Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, where they gave an incredible performance with colorful looks and outfits worthy of stars from the 60s.

Urban

On the ‘Love Yourself Speak Yourself’ world tour, the boys of BTS presented ‘Mic Drop’ a song with an urban style and the special touch was their looks with chains, harness, boots and eye-catching accessories.

Black and white

In early 2020, the boys of BTS promoted their musical comeback with the album ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ in Grand Central Terminal for the program ‘The Tonight Show’ where they looked powerful and energetic with looks in colors like white. and black. Their costumes were designed so that the choreography would look on camera, so that the rappers and singers will show their fashionista side

Cute

The looks that ARMY will never forget are those of the boys during their presentation of ‘Dope’, ‘Boy With Luv’ and ‘Fire’ in their cute version. Jin, J-Hope, and V looked incredibly adorable on stage in their jean, striped shirt, and yellow hat outfits.

Colorful

The song ‘Airplane pt.2’ has a Latin style, even the lyrics are inspired by the boys’ trips around the world, their looks during this presentation have everything to highlight, they are colorful, youthful and iconic.

White

‘Dionysus’ is a powerful song, so the idols ‘outfits had to reflect the energy of the lyrics, their stylists chose white outfits with sheer fabrics so that the boys’ movements were more impactful.

Comfortable

Comfortable looks cannot be lacking in the tours of the Bangtan Boys, the Big Hit group loves to interact with their fans, so during more moving songs they choose simple outfits but full of charm.

Elegant

BTS singers and rappers always look good in suits, so to perform their legendary songs they opt for more stylish looks and basic colors. What do you think of their combinations?



