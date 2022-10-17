8 Korean Celebrities Who Overcame Difficult Circumstances in Childhood

Everyone likes to see how people overcome life’s obstacles. This is due to the fact that everyone is going through difficult times in their life, and it is encouraging and inspiring when people go through them. There are quite a few Korean celebrities who went through difficulties in childhood, but came out of them to become the successful adults they are now. Here are eight of the many celebrities.

Han So Hee

Han So Hee was only 20 years old when she decided to move to Seoul to pursue acting. She had almost no money in her name, and at that time there were no parents to support her financially. After gaining widespread recognition online, she was offered a role in the music video for SHINee’s “Tell Me What To Do”. From that moment on, her career took off quite quickly, and when she got a role in the popular TV series “The World of a Married Couple”, her career was put on edge.

Choi Daniel

Choi Daniel’s mother passed away when he was just five years old. His father’s business also went bankrupt when he was young, leaving him and his older brother in financial ruin. He was sent to his aunt’s house because his father couldn’t afford to raise him. In high school, Daniel worked part-time at various side jobs to provide for himself. He went to acting school and soon after admission received various acting performances. His first major role was in the movie “High Kick through the Roof”, for which he also received an award in the nomination “Best New Actor in a Sitcom”.

Seo In Guk

Seo In Guk started his career as a singer. He was a participant in a hit contest program called “Superstar K”. On the show, the audience sympathized with the singer, because it seemed that he was living a very difficult life. After winning the show, So’s career in Hooke went up. He was offered to star in the already classic TV series “The Answer 1997”. The fact that it was his very first acting role was impressive, and since then he has starred in many successful dramas.

Park Bo Gum

Park Bo Gom’s mother passed away when he was quite young, so his father had to provide for and take care of him and his two other siblings. Times were difficult for the family, as Park Bo-gom even filed for bankruptcy when he was just over 20 years old. At that time, he played the piano and dreamed of becoming a singer and songwriter, but decided to pursue acting. The fans are incredibly lucky that he did it, because we really can’t imagine the Korean entertainment world without him!

IU

IU’s family struggled so much that she and her younger brother had to live separately from their parents. They lived with their grandmother for more than a year in a very small room. In high school, IU discovered a natural talent for singing. She attended various competitions and auditions until she signed a contract with LOEN Entertainment. Since then, she has continued to release singles, EP’s and albums and has given concerts to her fans around the world. She even took up acting. Now IU dominates the entertainment industry, and it constantly demonstrates its versatility.

V’s upbringing and past life are familiar to many. He grew up in the countryside with the idea of becoming a farmer. His parents had to work incredibly hard on the farm, so he was raised by his grandmother. He began to discover his love of music when he learned to play the saxophone and took dance lessons. In ninth grade, V followed his friends to audition to become an idol. Lo and behold, he became an idol instead, and the rest is history.

Park Shin Hye

Park Shin Hye’s story is unique in that her family was poor, but they all decided to move to Seoul to support her daughter’s career as an actress. Her luck was instant, as she quickly got various small roles, but the one that made her popular was in the popular TV series Stairway to Heaven. The child actress didn’t take long to become a star, and when she got older, she got several major roles, and they were all very successful. Park Shin Hye continues to make a name for herself, and there is no doubt that she is one of the most successful actresses in the industry!

Lee Jung Jae

Lee Jung Jae first became famous for his role as Jae Hee in the classic TV series “Hourglass”. People fell in love with his role as a bodyguard in love, in love with the woman he was supposed to protect. He continued to act in many other roles, maintaining fame and success. After about 20 years of his career, it turned out that he struggled as a child. His family worked hard to provide for him and his brother, but they really hoped that Lee Jung Jae would eventually earn money as an adult. There is no doubt that he has achieved success and can now fully support his family!

Hello, who else of Korean celebrities has overcome poverty? Let me know in the comments below!