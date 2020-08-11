8 K-Pop idols with beautiful voices in love with you

8K-pop idols that will make you fall in love with their thick and sensual voices. The world of K-po is very varied, there are countless groups and idols that have different characteristics that make them unique, from their way of dancing, the concept they handle, their physical features and their tone of voice.

Some of them have voices that are very easy to identify by the qualities they possess, when you listen to a song you know who it is, even if the group has many members. It is impossible for you to get to know all the idols, but their voice is a must-see trait.

The soft and sensual voices of the songs are sometimes given by the vocals or mostly by the rappers of the group, who sing similar to a whisper while making a deep and slow tone of voice that conquers you instantly. We leave you a list with 8 Idols with sensual voices that will make you fall in love.

V for BTS

She has a powerful deep and sensual voice, although him normal tone when speaking is very soft, the greatest proof of him talent is “Singularity”.

SHINEE’s Taemin

He is one of the sexiest dancers in the industry, he has a great vocal talent that will seduce you when you hear him sing.

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun

He is one of the best vocalists in the industry, has a tenor tone that reaches 4 octaves, is known for his autumn ballads.

Jackson Wang

He is the rapper of GOT7, his voice and charisma will seduce you, his slow and smooth singing is one of his best talents.

Felix from Stray Kids

He is one of the idols with the deepest voice in the industry, he can speak cuddly and seem adorable, but on stage he shows a deep voice that will make your skin turn.

NCT’s Haechan

He has a soft voice that will melt your heart when you hear him sing.

EXO’s Sehun

His soft and deep voice when rapping will conquer you, the idol may seem adorable as the maknae of the group, but he has great talent on stage.

SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo

His soft and deep voice will conquer you with each note, the idol has a vocal presence on stage that will make you fall in love with each song.



