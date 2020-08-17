8 K-pop idols who are fluent in multiple languages

These K-pop idols are able to communicate with their fans around the world thanks to their skills and talents in speaking many languages.

Korean pop is one of the musical genres that in recent years has aroused the curiosity of the international public, South Korean entertainment bands have positioned themselves as groups with great prestige and popularity.

Many of the K-pop idols are originally from South Korea, but other girls and boys have left their home countries from a very young age in order to fulfill their dream of being an artist.

More and more K-pop is being consumed abroad, that is why rappers, dancers and singers must have skills in speaking different languages ​​to communicate better with the public.

This time we introduce you to the 8 most talented K-pop idols to learn, nominate and speak fluently different languages ​​from around the world. Tell us, who is your favorite polyglot idol?

LOOK AT K-POP IDOLS WHO MASTER VARIOUS LANGUAGES:

BLACKPINK’s Lisa

Lisa is a great artist, besides being a very experienced dancer she can communicate in 4 different languages: English, Japanese, Thai and English. Wooooa.

AMBER of f (x)

Amber is originally from the city of Los Angeles, her parents were born in Taiwan, so the rapper and singer can speak fluently in: Korean, Japanese, Mandarin and English.

GOT7’s Jackson

The JYP Entertainment rapper can communicate fluently in more than 4 languages, the Chinese-born idol speaks: Cantonese, Korean, Chinese, French, and English.

BTS’s RM

The idol of the Bangtan Boys can speak in languages ​​like English, Japanese and Korean, the leader of the band of Big Hit Entertainment is quite intelligent.

Sorn from CLC

The company idol Cube Entertainment can communicate with her fans through different languages ​​such as Thai, English, Korean, and Chinese.

CL

The rapper can speak very fluently in English, Japanese, Mandarin, and French, wow, so CL can interact with her fans around the world.

NCT’s TEN

The idol of SM Entertainment company originally from Thailand can speak fluently in various languages ​​such as: Korean, English, Korean, and Thai.

Henry

Henry is very skilled in the languages ​​of the world, since the idol speaks more than 5 languages ​​such as: Cantonese, Korean, English, Chinese, French and Taiwanese.



