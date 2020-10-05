8 idols suffering from illness and problems

K-pop idols who suffer from illnesses and have suffered from health problems throughout their careers. Although their diet and training allow them to be in great physical condition to perform the incredible choreography, K-pop idols have not been able to win the battle against genetics and the responses of the human body to alert them that something is wrong, many times. their health has been affected by diseases and disorders that affect them in more ways than one.

Some have undergone treatments, have undergone surgery and have been absent from the activities of the K-pop group in order to recover, many times they have had to reveal their health status to their fans so that they do not worry and explain why many Sometimes they postpone their comebacks, do not promote with their peers or if their performance on stage was affected.

WE LEAVE YOU A LIST WITH 8 K-POP IDOLS WHO HAVE SUFFERED ILLNESSES AND HEALTH PROBLEMS IN THEIR CAREER.

V for BTS

The idol confessed that he suffered from this disorder when fans found out that he was scratching adorably, according to them, but the reality is that he suffers from Cholinergic Urticaria, a disease that causes itchy rashes due to increased body temperature.

HyunA

The soloist suffers from vasovagal syncope, in fact she canceled her last comeback due to her health condition getting worse. This health condition prevents your heart rate from being normal, causing you to faint and fatigue.

EXO’s Lay

EXO’s Chinese singer suffers from Hemophilia. A condition that causes excessive bleeding, as the blood does not clot as it should.

Yeji by ITZY

In her childhood, the singer suffered from allergies, she even had episodes where she could not breathe well, but she made a satisfactory recovery thanks to good treatment.

SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo

The idol suffered from acute gastritis, which prevented him from promoting with the group for a time. It is characterized by causing pain, nausea, or vomiting. It is due to bacteria or from eating very irritating foods.

E’Dwan

He suffers from narcolepsy, a condition that causes excessive drowsiness, is due to the absence of orexin, although it is also due to genetic causes, although there is no cause discovered so far.

Zico

The rapper and producer par excellence suffers from congenital asthma, which sometimes produces episodes where he cannot breathe, linked to this are his heart problems, since in the past he underwent heart surgery and sometimes loses his breath, literally , during their presentations.

EXID’s Solji

The former EXID leader suffered from hyperthyroidism, a disease that causes an excess of a substance called thyroxine that causes a racing pulse and weight loss, she was absent from her group’s promotions for months.



