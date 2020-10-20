8 Horror Movies On Netflix That Won’t Let You Sleep

Enjoy the month of Halloween with the best content, the best horror movies on Netflix that will give you more than a scare.

The entertainment in the seventh art has a great variety to celebrate the October time. If you want to build your marathon, the streaming platform is your best option to see the stories that will not let you sleep at night and will cause you more than one scream. Don’t let your Halloween be boring, build your list and see the best of horror movies.

Netflix has become one of the best options to watch movies at home, in different languages ​​and with an infinity of plots that will trap you, from supernatural beings, possessions, psychological thrillers, mysterious crimes and realities where nothing makes sense and will leave you in shock.

There are horror films that exceed the imagination and are based on real events, but also on literary works that have become cult, like the clown “ESO”. If you want to live a sleepless night, we leave you a list of the best horror movies you can watch on Netflix. If you want to see more horror content, you can enjoy Korean suspense series and drama.

ITEM

It is one of the most famous horror movies, a clown that will terrify you in your dreams. Based on the book of the same name written by Stephen King, considered the master of modern horror. The plot revolves around a group of children who are stalked by a clown who embodies their most terrible nightmares, they will have to fight to defeat him and prevent him from feeding on their fear.

Sinister Game

Supernatural horror film that tells the life of an investigator who examines a Ouija board after the death of a group of boys; However, she will not imagine that she will open the portal of a demon that will stalk her with her son.

The third eye

Asian horror film that tells the life of a girl who swears to see ghosts, but her family does not believe her. Years later, when her parents die in an accident, the protagonist is under the care of her sister, who begins to experience the same paranormal events and when investigating, they discover that they see strange things because they opened their third eye. Both sisters will be haunted by evil spirits.

The spell

You won’t be able to sleep after seeing it. It is one of the most famous sagas of horror movies. Based on the paranormal experiences of the Warrens, it narrates the life of a married couple and their daughters, who upon moving to an old house will discover that there is a paranormal presence that will not leave them alone, it is the most terrifying case that the investigating couple had during your work in real life.

Blocked account

A random horror movie that tells the life of a girl who streams in an online community, gaining followers and getting donations that allow her to keep herself, until one day she tries to access her account and discovers that she has been hacked by someone else. a person equal to her and who will steal her identity. Amid a strange reality, the protagonist will try to recover her profile.

Target

A suspense thriller that tells how a group of people are trapped inside a building and forced to survive a deadly game while all their experiences are recorded.

The practitioner

Starring Mario Casas, a Spanish star, the horror film tells the life of an ambulance practitioner who after suffering an accident begins to have an obsessive behavior after hallucinating that his wife is unfaithful and will do everything possible to avoid it.

Mara

It tells the story of an investigator who tries to solve the murder of a man who was attacked in her sleep. However, her case turns dark when she discovers that there is a demon who kills while you sleep, refuses to close her eyes again when she begins to experience symptoms of possession, and is willing to find the truth before falling asleep and losing her life. .



