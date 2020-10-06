8 games developed for Xbox Series X have been leaked!

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will meet both the Wolfenstein series and the Dishonored series. Two lists published by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) include some games signed by Bethesda.

When we take a look at the lists, we see the platform tag prepared for these games. While these productions have not yet been announced for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, ESRB is sure of itself: The games on the list are being developed for new Xbox consoles!

Xbox Series X and S to meet Wolfenstein and Dishonored series

Having bought Bethesda a month ago, Microsoft now wants to see the work of this team. The ESRB rates Dishonored with Prey as +17. Wolfenstein was subject to the same rating.

The collection, called Dishonored & Prey The Arkane Collection, is currently available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. The productions in this collection are as follows: Dishonored: Definitive Edition, Dishonored 2, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider and Prey.

When we come to the Wolfenstein side, we are greeted by productions such as Wolfenstein: The New Order, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Wolfenstein 2: New Colossus and Wolfenstein: Young Blood.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S duo are expected to be available on November 10, 2020. If these rumors come true, will the PlayStation front take a big hit? We are waiting your comments.



