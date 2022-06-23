8 Franchise-Killing Movies That Are Really Good

[tldr_position]Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets has been criticized and unsatisfactory at the box office, and the honest trailer notes that it killed the franchise. The series had such great potential, but it turns out that even films about the magical world of Harry Potter are not completely immune from criticism. Now the series is in jeopardy, and Warner Bros.’ five-movie plan may end up being abandoned.

However, with films that deserved it much less, much worse happened. Whether these films were misunderstood by critics or audiences weren’t ready for them, their poor box office receipts and disappointing reviews killed their franchises. But some of them have since come back better than ever.

Scream 4 (2011)

Although “Scream 5” appeared 11 years later, the fourth installment of the horror franchise set the franchise back more than a decade. While the recently released fifth film was praised as a worthy continuation of the legacy, “Scream 4” was also a continuation of the legacy, only it did not receive the same reception and was criticized.

However, while it doesn’t have the meta tone that the series is known for, it’s still an exciting slasher, and it’s great to see the characters reappear on screen together. The new characters are just as adorable, and Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettieri) has made such an impression on fans that she returns in the Scream 6, which is in development. And some even believe that this is the only good movie from the Scream series.

Gremlins 2: A New Batch (1990)

“Gremlins 2: The New Batch” by Joe Dante is a beast completely different from the horror original, and in itself is more of a satire. But it’s not surprising that the movie killed the franchise, as it’s full of supernatural and fantastic madness breaking the fourth wall. Dante agreed to return as director on the condition that he would have full creative control, which Warner Bros. probably regrets about this agreement.

But despite the fact that the film failed at the box office, the sequel has a huge cult following, and many fans believe that it is much better and more creative than the overly sentimental holiday movie that is the original. The franchise has recently returned, but in the safest way. Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai is an animated show for the whole family, the tone of which is completely different from The New Batch and the original.

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Last Insult (1994)

“Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Last Insult” may not only be the last film of the Naked Gun franchise, but also the last great parody film. The 1994 film was criticized after its release, as it was more of the same gag. And although the triquel may not be as good as the original film of the series, these absurd jokes are still relevant today.

His final action sequence takes place at the Academy Awards ceremony, where Frank and the terrorist play mind games with each other in front of a crowd of glamorous actors. And as each Oscar ceremony becomes more controversial, bizarre and out of control than the previous one, watching “The Last Insult” is even more fun today.

Batman and Robin (1997)

If Batman and Robin had been successful and the critics had been supportive of it, who knows how the timing might have changed. There would probably have been a few more mannered Batman movies, and Christopher Nolan would never have made a trilogy about the Dark Knight. However, critics hated the 1997 film, it became a bomb at the box office and forced Warner Bros. put the franchise on an eight-year hiatus.

But no matter how mannered it was, looking back, it could well have been that it was released at a time when the audience was not ready for something like this. The film is full of jokes about itself and does not take itself seriously, as in many modern superhero films. And between Uma Thurman’s iconic rendition of Poison Ivy and Mr. Freeze’s truly moving story arc, Batman and Robin are actually underrated.

Tron: Legacy (2010)

“Tron: Legacy” followed the 1982 “Tron” by 28 years and improved its predecessor in almost every way. The sci-fi adventure looked incredible, it made great use of 3D, and it had one of the first examples of rejuvenation. The film even had an amazing synthetic soundtrack from Daft Punk. The studio couldn’t have been more focused on the atmosphere and aesthetics of the film, but that was the downfall of “Tron: Legacy.”

The 2010 film had a narrative that didn’t make much sense and was difficult to follow, resulting in disappointing box office returns, and the triquel was postponed indefinitely. But it was an audiovisual experience on a scale that no other film could give, and it’s worth watching just because of that.

Die Another Day (2002)

“Die, but Not Now” did not kill the James Bond franchise as such, since Casino Royale was released only four years later, but killed the Pierce Brosnan series. Despite the fact that the film first appeared in theaters 20 years ago, it contains many classic elements and episodes that fans remember with love.