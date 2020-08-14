8 Forbidden and Illegal Things in South Korea

Some normal activities in other countries are strictly prohibited for Koreans. Each country throughout the world has its own guidelines to maintain order in its society, therefore, when you travel from one place to another, the rules that have been imposed may seem disconcerting.

However, after knowing the culture and the reasons that led to these regulations, you can better understand the decision of their governments when implementing certain regulations.

If you are interested in traveling to South Korea or simply want to learn about its culture, you should know these activities that are prohibited in its territory.

SMOKE

Smoking by yourself is not prohibited, but you cannot do it on the street while walking. There are special spaces designated for this activity, so that you do not inconvenience other people while you smoke.

UBER

The Uber company has become popular in a large number of countries as a very comfortable means of transport, however, in Korea it is prohibited due to the fact that there were many claims towards this service. Instead, you can use the Kakao taxi app to get around.

PHOTOS WITHOUT SOUND

Taking pictures without sound is prohibited in South Korea. Cell phone models sold in this country do not have the option to disable the sound for the shutter phone due to the law, which was established to prevent someone from invading the privacy of others by taking inappropriate photos.

VIDEO GAMES FOR MINORS

Boys and girls under the age of 16 are prohibited from playing online during the early morning hours. The law indicates that people of this age are prohibited from connecting to these platforms from midnight to 6 in the morning.

TATTOO WITHOUT LICENSE

To be a tattoo artist, in South Korea you need a medical license. However, doctors are rarely involved in this activity, so most tattoo sites tend to work clandestinely.

WEAPONS

The private use of weapons is prohibited in this country. As you already know, doing military service is an obligation for men in Korea, so all of them learn to use weapons, however, the purchase and sale of weapons is not allowed.

GETTING IN CASINOS

Going to casinos and making bets is prohibited for Koreans, although if these types of places exist, they are usually only for foreigners or work clandestinely.

GIVE GIFTS TO TEACHERS

In South Korea it is not allowed for students or their parents to give gifts to teachers, you can only have this gesture when they no longer teach you.



