8 drama actors whose stories you will fall in love with

Meet the best drama actresses who will enchant you with their stories. Discover new plots and add K-Dramas to your list, Korean productions are often more popular for their protagonists than for the stories themselves, because the personality and talent of their stars conquer more than one fan, who follows each of them. their works by being delighted with their performances.

Actresses of K-dramas sound very feminine, but also powerful and beautiful, some give their personal touch to each of their characters, which convinces you to want to see the story, their reDpresentations are so good that more than one It has made you cry, or even hate if it is some villain.

Some of them have made history with a single drama, a story that boosted their career and are known thanks to it, if you want to know new series, we leave you a list with 9 Actresses who promise dramas full of love and talent.

Park Shin Hye

She is another of the favorites of romantic dramas, her professionalism and her talent will conquer you with each story, among her dramas are

Memories of the Alhambra

Doctors

Pinocchio

The Heirs

Suzy

She is one of the most popular actresses in dramas, she belonged to the group Miss A, but her fate led her to doramas. Among their stories are:

While You Were Sleeping, with Lee Jugn Suk

Uncontrollably Fond and

My love from the star

Yoon eun hye

She is one of the most popular and well-known actresses of doramas, her beauty and performances will make you fall in love with stories such as:

Love alert

Missing You (MBC, 2012)

Lie to me

Personal Taste

Son ye jin

Her elegance, strength and great talent will make you enjoy each of the stories in which she stars, among which are:

Crash Landing on You

Something in the Rain

Secret garden

Personal Taste

Alone in Love

Kim so eun

Attractive, sweet and feminine, the actress rose to fame with “Boys over flowers”, she will conquer you with her presence in stories such as:

After School Luck or Not

Secret angel

To Thousand Kisses

The Man Who Can’t Get Married

Boys Over Flowers

Goo hye sun

The Boys over flowers star is a legend of dramas, with her tender personality, she starred in stories that will hook you:

Angel eyes

Absolute Boyfriend

The Musical

Boys Over Flowers

Shin Min Ah

The funny, elegant and attractive actress will make you fall in love with her love stories, she is very professional and talented, among her stories are:

Tomorrow With You

Oh my venus

Arang and the Magistrate

My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho

Kim go-eun

The beautiful, sweet and talented Go-eun has made more than one cry with her stories, she is one of the most popular actresses and her dramas, although there are only 3, they are unique, you can meet her in stories and movies like:

The King: The Eternal Monarch

Goblin

Hero

Sunset in my Hometown

The Advocate: A Missing Bod



