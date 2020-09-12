8 drama actors whose stories you will fall in love with

Meet the best drama actresses who will enchant you with their stories. Discover new plots and add K-Dramas to your list, Korean productions are often more popular for their protagonists than for the stories themselves, because the personality and talent of their stars conquer more than one fan, who follows each of them. their works by being delighted with their performances.
Actresses of K-dramas sound very feminine, but also powerful and beautiful, some give their personal touch to each of their characters, which convinces you to want to see the story, their reDpresentations are so good that more than one It has made you cry, or even hate if it is some villain.
Some of them have made history with a single drama, a story that boosted their career and are known thanks to it, if you want to know new series, we leave you a list with 9 Actresses who promise dramas full of love and talent.
Park Shin Hye
She is another of the favorites of romantic dramas, her professionalism and her talent will conquer you with each story, among her dramas are
Memories of the Alhambra
Doctors
Pinocchio
The Heirs
Suzy
She is one of the most popular actresses in dramas, she belonged to the group Miss A, but her fate led her to doramas. Among their stories are:
While You Were Sleeping, with Lee Jugn Suk
Uncontrollably Fond and
My love from the star
Yoon eun hye
She is one of the most popular and well-known actresses of doramas, her beauty and performances will make you fall in love with stories such as:
Love alert
Missing You (MBC, 2012)
Lie to me
Personal Taste
Son ye jin
Her elegance, strength and great talent will make you enjoy each of the stories in which she stars, among which are:
Crash Landing on You
Something in the Rain
Secret garden
Personal Taste
Alone in Love
Kim so eun
Attractive, sweet and feminine, the actress rose to fame with “Boys over flowers”, she will conquer you with her presence in stories such as:
After School Luck or Not
Secret angel
To Thousand Kisses
The Man Who Can’t Get Married
Boys Over Flowers
Goo hye sun
The Boys over flowers star is a legend of dramas, with her tender personality, she starred in stories that will hook you:
Angel eyes
Absolute Boyfriend
The Musical
Boys Over Flowers
Shin Min Ah
The funny, elegant and attractive actress will make you fall in love with her love stories, she is very professional and talented, among her stories are:
Tomorrow With You
Oh my venus
Arang and the Magistrate
My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho
Kim go-eun
The beautiful, sweet and talented Go-eun has made more than one cry with her stories, she is one of the most popular actresses and her dramas, although there are only 3, they are unique, you can meet her in stories and movies like:
The King: The Eternal Monarch
Goblin
Hero
Sunset in my Hometown
The Advocate: A Missing Bod