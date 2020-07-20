8 curiosities of the drama Memories of the Alhambra that you should know

Check out some amazing facts from the mysterious K-drama ‘Memories of the Alhambra’. Check out these curiosities of the drama ‘Memories of the Alhambra’, starring Hyun Bin and Park Shin Hye.

‘Memories of the Alhambra’ is a drama of the genres: Fantasy, Mystery and Romance , it was broadcast by the Korean television channel tvN , from December 1, 2018 to January 20, 2019, with a total of 16 episodes .

The drama featured performances by Han Bo Reum, Min Jin Woong, Park Chanyeol, Kim Yong Rim, and Lee Hak Joo. Hyun Bin and Park Shin Hye, the protagonists of ‘ Memories of the Alhambra’ , expressed great chemistry and dedication on set.

This time we bring you 8 curiosities of the drama ‘Memories of the Alhambra’ , which is also available on Netflix and you can relive the plot by learning more about its production and history.

IF YOU WANT TO KNOW MORE ABOUT THIS DRAMA, ENJOY THESE FUN FACTS FROM ‘MEMORIES OF THE ALHAMBRA’:

The director of the drama ‘ Memories of the Alhambra’ was Ahn Gil Ho, famous for having worked in other series such as: ‘Secret Forest’ and ‘My Son in Law’s Woman’ The writer of this drama was Song Jae Jung, who also worked in the production of the drama ‘W’, ‘The Three Musketeers’ and ‘Nine: Nine Time Travels’. For the production of ‘ Memories of the Alhambra ‘ three important companies joined: Studio Dragon and Green Snake Media and Netflix. Hyun Bin and Park Shin Hye went to the same school, the actress revealed that she felt very comfortable sharing the set with her former classmate. The official OST of ‘Memories of the Alhambra’ had the participation and voices of: Loco, Eddy Lim, Ailee, U Seungeun, Yang Da Il and George. For the recording of ‘ Memories of the Alhambra’ locations were used in different countries and cities around the world such as: Spain, Budapest, Hungary and Slovenia. Although EXO’s Chanyeol comes out very little in the drama , in some special scenes the actor spoke in Spanish. Park Shin Hye learned to play the guitar for this drama, she also practiced her skills in Spanish, the actress had to speak many lines in this language.

