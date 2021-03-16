8 core Intel Core i7-11800H performance test

Intel prepared to introduce new Tiger Lake processors with GDC activity, the mobile market does not want to lose. The American producer had captured AMD in the desktop processor market. Intel, who don’t want to live in the mobile market in the mobile market, is pursuing an ambitious login to the market. Now, Intel Core i7-11800H appeared in Geekbench performance test.

Intel introducing the H35 series in January, Intel will introduce the H Series with a 45W TDP.

Intel Core i7-11800H, Amd Ryzen passed 7 5800H

In the past year, Intel lasted 10 nm production in Tiger Lake processors, finally ended 14 NM production. However, the Tiger Lake processors coming on last year belong to the U series. Moreover, the nuclei used in these processors did not satisfy Intel in the sense of performance. For this reason, the American manufacturer has passed 10 nm superfin production with Tiger Lake H processors.

Intel Core i7-11800H, which has emerged in Geekbench performance testing, 8 core / 16 consignment. 2.3 GHz The processor with the basic frequency can exit to Turbo 4.6 GHz. The processor on Samsung’s 760x is on the model laptop comes with 24 MB L3 cache. The DDR4 memory capacity used in the test system is 32 GB.

I7-11800H, which takes 1537 points from the single core test, so Ryzen managed to exceed 7 5700H. Only Ryzen 7 5700H has not passed the processor, Ryzen 9 5900H processor is also very approached. Intel, which passed to 10 NM Superfin technology, has experienced great performance increases on the odd core side.

Intel Core i7-11800H, which is 8393 points from the Geekbench multi core test, was able to pass Ryzen 5800H in this area. I7-11800H, which is better than 17 percent better than Ryzen 7 5800H, is behind Ryzen 9 5900H. However, it is worth reminding Ryzen 9 5900H’s opponent is i9-11900h. i9-11900H is faster than 300 MHz according to i7-11800H at the maximum single core.

With the coat of arms of the competition, we started to see the desktop level processors on mobile. So that i7-11800H is about 9 per cent from the desktop processor Ryzen 7 5800x about 9 percent. The performance of the performance in mobile processors has also increased interests to portable products.

